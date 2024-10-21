Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump kicked off his rally in Pennsylvania with a long and detailed story about the penis of famous golfer Arnold Palmer.

The rally took place on Saturday (19 October) at an airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, which is the birth place of golfing legend Arnold Palmer, with the airport also named in Palmer’s honour.

This led to Trump praising Palmer for 12 whole minutes and suggesting that the evening would be much more fun if the golf star – who died in 2016 – could join him on stage.

“He was an incredible man, he was an incredible champion, and he came from Latrobe,” Trump’s tribute began, relatively normally, before veering off-script.

“Arnold Palmer was all man, I say that in all due respect to women. This is a guy that was all man. This man was strong and tough, and I refuse to say it, but when we took the showers with other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh My God. That’s unbelievable,” Trump said, referencing the golfer’s genitalia while laughing.

“I had to say. We have women that are highly sophisticated here, but they used to look at Arnold as a man.”

Palmer’s daughter Peg Palmer Wears previously said that her father, despite being politically conservative, was “appalled” by Trump.

In response to Trump’s comments at the rally, she told The Associated Press that it was “a poor choice of approaches to remembering my father”.

Later in the speech, Trump slammed Harris as “crazy” and called her the “worse vice president”.

“Kamala, you’re fired. Get the hell out of here,” he said, using his famous line from The Apprentice.

Trump also praised the raucous crowd at the rally and pointed out that he had more security surrounding him now following two recent assassination attempts.

“They give you a little extra security nowadays, you notice? I got more machine guns than I’ve ever seen – look at these guys. We’ve got more guys, and every one of them is like central casting too, holy s***. They look like Arnold. Can’t look better than Arnold,” he said, tying it back to the golfer.

This is not the first time Trump has said or done something odd recently, previously dancing for “40 minutes” to songs including the Village People’s ‘YMCA’ at a town-hall event also in Pennsylvania.

Harris has been questioning her rival’s mental state in recent days, telling reporters last week that he is “becoming increasingly unstable and unhinged” while he running mate Tim Walz called him “weird” on a number of occasions.