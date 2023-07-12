Former Wizards of Waverly Place star Dan Benson has revealed the line he’ll never cross in his new career as a successful porn creator.

Benson, who starred as Zeke Beakerman in the Disney comedy, alongside Selena Gomez and Hayley Kiyoko from 2007 until 2012, has undergone one of the most drastic career changes since Rihanna went from pop star to makeup mogul.

Appearing as the best friend of David Henrie’s Russo sibling, Benson’s image was of a clean-cut actor, best known for his role as the adorable nerd on Wizards. That’s why, when it was revealed in 2022 that the 35-year-old star had joined every porn creator’s favourite platform, OnlyFans, the masses were sufficiently gagged.

Speaking to Page Six, Benson – who now practices wand work in an entirely different way and recently admitted that he “feels like a badass” doing so – revealed the one thing he won’t do, despite constantly being asked to.

“I’m not going to have sex with men on camera [just] because everyone wants to see it,” he said.

“I don’t want to look back in 10 years and go, ‘OK, I made all this money, I got all this fame because of this, but god damn it, I was doing all these things that made me feel uncomfortable just for that’.”

Benson has previously spoken about making content specifically for gay men, and when his porn career first took off, he pledged his support to LGBTQ+ charities.

Touching on the subject again in the interview with Page Six, he explained that as a heterosexual man, he’s “very comfortable making content for gay men,” adding that he does also occasionally create content “specifically” for them.

“I totally get it, and I’ve also learned what they’re looking for in terms of what really attracts gay men,” he continued.

I’ll be using this new found resurgence to fight for and support the LGBTQ communities that deserve so much better from this country. Drop a link to your favorite organizations below. pic.twitter.com/k6aj9tAMKf — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) July 2, 2022

Going deeper into the subject, he said: “There are a lot of aspects of sex. Like, not to be vulgar, but there’s a stigma around straight men to be comfortable about being open of their enjoyment of ass play.

“There’s a huge stigma that if you have anything to do with experiencing orgasm through your butt, you’re gay, but that’s absolutely not true.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Benson recounted the accidental beginnings of his porn career, which he has previously described as a “trip and fall” into the industry, following a spate of catfishing incidents.

“It was months later that I found out [my] nude photos had been leaked online,” he said. “And that there are websites selling those pictures and videos.”

That, he added, was the reason he decided to reclaim ownership in the situation by starting an OnlyFans.

“I had grown into understanding it and being comfortable with my own sexuality, and the thought of doing it publically, it just didn’t scare me at all.”

Hello, yes I’m here to lay some pipe. 🔨👷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/CDAs1BHuvu — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) July 8, 2023

Despite the ups and downs of the porn industry, Benson added that he’s honoured – and shocked – that the character of Zeke Beakerman sparked so many teenagers’ sexual awakening.

“I get messages all the time from people that say, ‘Hey, you were actually my gay awakening’. That’s super flattering for me. That’s incredibly endearing and awesome,” he said.

“And [it] is funny to me, because Zeke was the dorky, goofy character on Wizards of Waverly Place. So, it’s shocking to me, but I think that’s cool.”