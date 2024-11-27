Violet necklaces have become a sought-after lesbian accessory, but what is the history behind the trend?

The LGBTQ+ community has always managed to find subtle ways to communicate queerness through accessories, from vampire nails to the utilitarian carabiner, and sapphic meaning is linked to the imagery of violets in symbolic and historic ways.

Here is what you need to know about the meaning behind the lesbian violet necklace.

The necklace’s symbolism dates back centuries. (Etsy: EcoPhiliaCo)

What is a violet necklace?

The violet necklace features a pendant or charm with the flower’s shape, engraving or colourful stone, and the symbolism dates back to the Greek poet Sappho.

For some, wearing the necklace is a way to continue to honour the queer history, while these day the violet can be used as a subtle way to express one’s lesbianism and queerness.

The colour is a code for queerness. (Getty)

What does the violet symbolise in lesbianism?

Violets have long been a symbol of sapphic love and their purple colour has become a subtle code to indicate queerness.

Lesbian fashion historian Eleanor Medhurst says: “Violets became a lesbian symbol because they appear multiple times across Sappho’s poetry, alongside declarations of love for women.”

Several lines of her poetry mention violets, whether it be a flower crown or wearing it pinned to clothing.

In the early 20th century, members of Paris’ thriving lesbian scene wore violets to honour Sappho’s work, and often gave violets to other women as a silent signal of attraction.

Medhurst continues: “Then in the 1920s a play cemented the association between lesbians and violets.

“The Captive graced the stages of New York and Paris in 1926 and centred on a lesbian relationship that was narrated by the giving and receiving of bunches of violets. Allegedly, lesbians wore violets on their lapels to go and see the play.”

Violet’s colour cousin, lavender, is also associated with homosexuality.

The term lavender lads was used to describe gay men during the Lavender Scare in the US in the 50s, the moral panic during which LGBTQ+ government employees, particularly homosexual men, were viewed as security risks.

The necklace could make a great Christmas present. (FingertipGarden)

Where to buy a violet necklace

If you’re looking for some Christmas ideas, a violet necklace is the perfect accessory.

Sapphic-jewellery creators Forever Femme sell violet necklace sets, made up of two necklaces, one with flat a violet pendant, the other a flat link necklace to layer.

There are lots of other violet styles available on Etsy.

FoxLabJewelry sells both an open flower and flower bud violet necklace. The pendant can be personalised with an initial.

EcoPhilia’s violet charm necklace is available in gold, silver and rose gold. It can be personalised with an additional charm with handwritten engraving. An engraved violet locket is also available.



FingertipGarden sells a dried violet flower sealed in resin while SilverRainSilver offers a gold or silver oval violet pendant necklace.

