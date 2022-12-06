Smash-hit musical We Will Rock You is returning to London’s West End.

The musical will head to the London Coliseum 21 years after its debut for a limited 12-week residency.

Fans can get their hands on We Will Rock You tickets from Ticketmaster here.

The show will open at the iconic venue from 2 June and run until 27 August, on the same stage which saw Freddie Mercury’s Royal Ballet gala performance in 1979.

It features 24 of Queen’s greatest hits and a script from Ben Elton, who also returns to the director’s chair for the limited run.

Brian May said: “I’m thrilled we finally have this opportunity to put We Will Rock You back on stage in London, where it was born.

“The show’s original message of the fight to re-establish individuality in a dystopian corporate world is even more relevant now than when we began. It will be a completely new production that will burst on to the prestigious London Coliseum stage.”

We Will Rock You tells the story of a globalized future without musical instruments.

The Bohemians, a handful of rock rebels fight against the all-powerful Globalsoft company and its boss, the Killer Queen, for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of the age of rock.

Scaramouche and Galileo, two young outsiders, cannot come to terms with the bleak conformist reality. They join the Bohemians and embark on the search to find the unlimited power of freedom, love and rock.

The story is set against the soundtrack of some of Queen’s biggest hits including “Radio Ga Ga”, “Somebody to Love”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “We Are the Champions” and “I Want to Break Free”.

How to get We Will Rock You tickets

They’re now available from Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the show are priced at £33.25 / £38.75 / £55.75 / £67 / £72.50 / £89.50 / £112 plus booking fees.