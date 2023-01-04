RuPaul’s DragCon UK is nearly here – these are the special guests to look out for this weekend

Fasten those seatbelts – the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race and beyond are taking over London this weekend for DragCon UK.

Running from 6-8 January at ExCeL, London, the event is one of the fiercest displays of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent in the calendar, with over 100 queens from the global enterprise attending this year’s extravaganza.

In what’s promised to be a truly fabulous display of drag, DragCon UK will feature fierce main stage performances, sickening merch and a gag-worthy appearance and exclusive DJ set from none other than RuPaul himself.

There’ll also be the ‘Queen’s Walk’ taking place at 10:30am on Friday 6 January, an iconic procession which helps welcome all the queens to the convention as they walk the pink carpet.

Here’s everything you need to know about DragCon UK’s very special guests.

You’re a winner, baby!

As you’d expect, DragCon UK will host winners from various different seasons of Drag Race. For those counting, the hall of fame currently sits at 44 queens, with Ra’Jah O’Hara joining the ranks most recently after snatching the crown in Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World just before the end of 2022.

Heading to the UK for @RuPaulsDragCon!!! See y’all soon and come say hey, I’ll be at booth C38💜 — RaJahOhara (@RaJahOHara) January 3, 2023

Alongside Ra’Jah, a number of victorious queens will be present at ExCeL London in a few days time including Yvie Oddly, Jaida Essence Hall, Envy Peru, Gisèle Lullaby, Jinkx Monsoon (we see you, double crowned queen), Precious Paula Nicole and all four of Drag Race UK‘s winners.

UK, hun?

Given that DragCon will be following RuPaul’s advice and “Living [Its] Life in London”, the UK contingent, now made up of four series of fabulous queens, will be showing the international girls how it’s done.

Joining the most recent winner Danny Beard are her season four sisters Cheddar Gorgeous, Black Peppa and Dakota Schiffer. Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea and Divina De Campo (The Frock Destroyers) will also be in attendance – and they might even have a performance up their knickers.

Victoria Scone will also join Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World competitor Vanity Milan.

41 out of 45 Drag Race UK’s contestants will be hitting the pink carpet. There will also be a memorial booth in honour of the late Cherry Valentine.

Fan faves

Sometimes, a crown isn’t everything – and this year’s DragCon UK will welcome many beloved queens who may not have snatched a win during their Drag Race tenure, but certainly snagged our hearts.

Icons like Heidi N Closet, Lady Camden, Lemon, Juriji Der Klee will be strutting their stuff, along with Valentina (her smile is beautiful), Utica and Ginny Lemon. Countless other contestants will join the high-heeled crowd, too!

That list alone showcases the various drag styles on display at DragCon UK this year – it’s not one to miss!

i am so excited for y’all to see my dragcon looks 🥹💛 i’ll give u a hint: they’re yellow! — lemon (@thatbitchlemon) January 2, 2023

Being a RuGirl is so last year

Drag talent is by no means defined by one’s appearance on Drag Race, and these girls prove it.

Juno Birch will be making an appearance (yes, that is happening), as well as Drag Syndrome (the iconic drag troupe made up of “highly addictive queens & kings with Down-Syndrome”), and Glow Up‘s season one winner, Ellis Atlantis.

Yshee Black and Louis Cyfer will also be stomping the runway.

Curveballs

Who said you needed to be a drag artist to attend DragCon? Not these attendants, that’s for sure!

Stars of the smash hit BBC series The Traitors, Maddy, Kieran and Amanda, will be at the Tuck Shop booth (with Yshee and Louis). Yes, that’s right, Mama Dragon is coming to DragCon!

Rounding out the list of curveballs are the Teletubbies. Yep, everyone’s favourite telly-bellied kids’ characters will also be in attendance.

TELETUBBIES ARE GONNA BE AT DRAGCON pic.twitter.com/W6UbmH7jcv — river medway (@river_medway) December 7, 2022

As RuPaul Charles once said himself: “I can’t wait to see how this turns out”.

The full list of talent is available here, along with their booth numbers.

DragCon UK runs from 6-8 January at ExCel London. Tickets are available here, starting at £60 for a day pass.