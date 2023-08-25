Savage x Fenty teams up with Anitta for their latest campaign

Savage x Fenty has teamed up with popstar Anitta for their latest campaign.

The singer is the newest brand partner for Savage x Fenty as she poses in their Crystal Crush collection.

The new collection is now available to shop exclusively at savagex.com and savagex.co.uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The singer said: “Savage x Fenty resonates a lot with me because my work and my art are also about love, confidence, and feminine empowerment. It means the world to be a part of such an important movement.”

She’s wearing the new Crystal Crush collection, a range to pair with your swimsuit to elevate your beach or poolside look – or to wear on its own.

The star pairs the Crystal Crush Chain Bralette with the Crystal Crush Chain Skirt alongside gold jewelry.

Discussing body representation within the industry, the singer told Glamour UK: “We can see some changes in the fashion industry coming from some brands.

“However, I’d be lying if I said this is already a global phenomenon and that every single brand is really connected to these ideals. But Savage x Fenty definitely is one of them. I have great hopes for the industry, one day, realizing the value of diversity.”

Savage x Fenty has regularly featured models of all sizes, genders, sexualities, ethnicities and body types in their campaigns and fashion shows.

Popstar Anitta appears in the Crystal Crush campaign. (Savage x Fenty)

“Inclusivity is the love language Savage x Fenty uses to embrace femininity,” said Anitta. “We should all be able to express our sensuality and just how good we feel about ourselves, and Savage x Fenty is all about celebrating this freedom of being. I’m such a fan.”

The brand recently dropped its first ever maternity range, which features three nursing-friendly styles including the Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette in black, grey or navy.

To shop the new Crystal Crush collection and more head to savagex.com and savagex.co.uk