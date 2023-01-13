Britney fans have already vowed to ‘boycott’ the Zoey 101 sequel starring Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears will star in a new Zoey 101 film, and it’s fair to say that Britney’s fans aren’t happy about her sister taking centre stage.

Based on characters from the hit live-action series, the revival project, currently titled Zoey 102, will follow Lynn Spears in her titular role as she returns to Pacific Coast Academy along with some of her fellow students to celebrate an as-yet undisclosed character’s wedding. .

According to Variety, the film will air exclusively on Paramount+ and will feature a number of the original cast members, including Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews and Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky.

Victoria Justice has reportedly turned down the opportunity to reprise her role Lola Martinez, as has Austin Butler, who won Best Actor at the Golden Globes earlier this week (10 January) for his role in Elvis.

Austin Butler and Victoria Justice saw that Jamie Lynn Spears is gonna apart of the zoey 101 sequel movie and said nah I’m good but thanks tho 😭😂🤣

pic.twitter.com/wDOmZyzHu6 — Nicole (@UndisputedUsos) January 12, 2023

why would i take a break from my oscar campaign to film *checks notes* Zoey 101 with Jamie Lynn Spears https://t.co/x1lTujQ1hc — can you do the law? (@easymoneyslut) January 12, 2023

I think we’re all not returning for the ‘Zoey 101’ sequel movie. pic.twitter.com/g3MIR7LO0N — ARTPOP ACT II IS COMINGGGG (@FlowerofLilies) January 12, 2023

Britney’s fans have unsurprisingly said that they won’t be watching, considering the singer has routinely hit out at her sister for remaining silent about her controversial conservatorship while it was still in place.

In one scathing, now-deleted Instagram post last year, Britney referred to Jamie Lynn as ‘scum’ for “making money” off of the star’s experience, by releasing her memoir Things I Should Have Said.

“The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn,” Britney wrote, “especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!”

Britney was released from her conservatorship back in November 2021.

Speaking of the new Zoey 101 film, one fan wrote: “We won’t be watching it unless they recast Zoey, I fear.”

“Sorry to the other girlies but I’m not watching anything Jamie’s in,” another said.

“I wanna be happy about this because this show was my everything but I really can’t stand to look at Jamie Lynn Spears ever again in my life,” a third wrote.

An audience will not be returning for the ‘Zoey 101’ sequel movie starring Jamie Lynn Spears. pic.twitter.com/uoWRkALUBA — suki 🌹🚀 (@britneygasuki) January 12, 2023

me omw to boycott it pic.twitter.com/5DJhAhsqdg — elise ඞ (@jenryumi) January 12, 2023

In a statement to PEOPLE, however, Jamie Lynn Spears said she is “thrilled” to be returning to the show to “continue the story of Zoey”.

The original Zoey 101 series followed Lynn Spears’ teenage character Zoey Brooks as she enrols in a school that was once only open for male students. The series ran from 2005 to 2008 and achieved relative success before being cancelled.