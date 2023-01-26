RuPaul’s Drag Race is finally getting “Spicy” as season 15’s surviving twin, Spice, tells Mistress Isabelle Brooks that Sugar deserves to be there over several other queens – get the popcorn, girls.

Posted to Twitter with the caption: “Things get Spicy in the Werk Room following last week’s elimination…”, the clip deals with the fallout of RuPaul deciding to go Sugar-free for the rest of the season.

As the girls get out of drag, Mistress tells us that Spice is “spiralling”, following her twin’s elimination – a theory that turns out to be true when Spice says: “A part of me just feels like… I look at her stuff and I’m like, there are some girls that don’t deserve to be here over her.”

In quintessential Mistress style, she asks: “Who?” to which Spice replies: “I’m not saying, we know who… it’s very obvious.”

After Mistress’ response – which is: “No, girl, say a name, f**k it,” – the camera gives us a potential answer as it swings pointedly towards Aura Mayari, Jax and Selina EsTitties, the first of whom was placed in the bottom three with the twins last week.

“Excuse me? B***h, I really wanna know who she’s talking about. Because I know she’s not talking about me,” Aura tells the camera in her confessionals.

Things get Spicy in the Werk Room following last week’s elimination… 👀🌶



Don’t miss a brand-new #DragRace – Friday at 8/7c, NOW ON @MTV! 👠 pic.twitter.com/LCip8dbYFH — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 25, 2023

Things do not get any less tense when the queens re-enter the Werk Room the following day as the subject gets bought up again of the assembled queens’ own volition, of course, and no producer suggesting as such.

The remaining member of the first twins to be on Drag Race, Spice, is reflecting on her first day in the competition without Sugar, but Aura immediately asks: “When we were de-dragging, I heard you talking to Mistress about some safe queens that should have been in the bottom. Can you elaborate a little bit?”

She is conveniently saved by RuPaul entering the Werk Room and announcing the Reading Challenge, probably because the new 40-minute time slot doesn’t allow for any extra conversation.

Another bit of tantalising rising tension which also involves Drag Race icon Mistress is derived from a newly running theme of the top three girls in each challenge categorising themselves as second and third, behind the obvious winner of a challenge.

Following episode three, Luxx Noir London ranked herself above Loosey LaDuca (to her face, mind you), and in last week’s episode, Marcia x3 does the same thing to Mistress, who absolutely gathers her in the sneak peek for episode five.

“In Untucked, Marcia tried to dim my light, she tried to come for me, so I had to let her know that it wasn’t giving, that she wasn’t giving.”

Mistress continues and holds no punches by saying: “Apparently, Marcia thought she was second place and that she was amazing. As someone that was there in reality, um, she wasn’t amazing.”

The girls are fighting!

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 continues this Friday 27 January at 8/7c on MTV in the US and will be available to watch on WOW Presents Plus on Saturday 28 January from 2am GMT in the UK.