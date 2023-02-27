Eurovision 2023 tickets: when do they go on sale and where to get them?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is returning in May and ticket details are being announced soon.

The UK will host Eurovision 2023 for the first time since 1998 on behalf of last year’s winner Ukraine.

This year’s contest will take place in Liverpool between 9-13 May at the M&S Bank Arena on the city’s waterfront.

As nations begin to announce their entries for the semi-finals, fans across the globe will be wondering when tickets are released for the live shows.

It’s been confirmed by the UK government that 3,000 tickets will be made available for Ukrainians who have been forced from their homes and living in the UK.

Other tickets will then go on sale to the general public for the nine shows taking place across May as part of the 2023 Song Contest.

Below you can find out everything we know so far about Eurovision 2023 tickets.

When do Eurovision 2023 tickets go on sale?

Ticket information is yet to be announced, but Eurovision has confirmed that “more information on tickets will be released towards the end of February”.

There will be nine shows in total to buy tickets for. They will take place across the Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of Eurovision week.

They’ve also confirmed that ticket prices, availability and the ticket provider will depend on how much space is needed for the production inside the venue.

“Because the Eurovision Song Contest is a live TV production some sections of the seating may need to be altered to make way for cameras, technical equipment and the stage,” the official website states.

It’s not yet known if tickets will be available via the official website or a UK-based ticketing partner such as Ticketmaster, Live Nation or See Tickets.

What Eurovision shows can I buy tickets for?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 visual represent “millions of hearts beating as one’.” (BBC)

Once Eurovision 2023 tickets go on sale, you’ll be able to get them for a number of different shows.

There’s two semi-finals and a grand final, with a jury show, family show and live TV show taking place for each of them.

First Semi-Final on 9 May: Live TV Show (Tuesday 9 evening); Jury Show (Monday 8 evening); Family Show (Tuesday 9 afternoon)

Second Semi-Final on 11 May: Live TV Show (Thursday 11 evening]; Jury Show (Wednesday 10 evening); Family Show (Thursday 11 afternoon)

Grand Final on 13 May: Live TV Show (Saturday 13 evening); Jury Show (Friday 12 evening); Family Show (Saturday 13 afternoon)

What are the different Eurovision shows?

As previously mentioned there’s three shows taking place for each of the main events: the first and second semi-finals and the grand finals.

If you’re wondering what your ticket will get you for each of these, then you can find out more below:

The Jury Show is a full run through of the show that takes place the night before the televised version. It’s when the international juries cast their votes for the participants. Audiences can stay for a randomised version of the qualifier/points reveals, as the presenters practice for different scenarios.

The Family Show is a full run through of the show that takes place earlier in the day of the Live TV Show. It serves as one final rehearsal for the artists and crew, and it’s much more convenient for those who wish to bring younger Eurovision fans. Again, the Family Show features a randomly generated presentation of the qualifiers and points.

The Live TV Show is exactly that: a live television show. Audiences across Europe (and Australia) will get to cast their votes to add to the Jury scores. No randomisations this time – it’s all for real!