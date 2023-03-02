RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 star Mistress Isabelle Brooks has delivered a blistering takedown to online trolls spreading anti-drag hate.

Taking to Twitter after a video of her performing began circulating around ‘conservative Twitter’, the Texas-based drag queen slammed “old-ass, balding white men” hiding behind “American flags [to] spread hate and create chaos”.

The video, which sees Brooks lip-syncing to Loleatta Holloway’s “Love Sensation”, was reposted to a Twitter account with the name of AlphaFox, with the caption: “Please help me describe this.”

While the comments underneath the post are now full of Brooks’ fans fiercely defending her, the queen has since spoken out about the video being shared to promote hard-line Republican ideology that all drag is inappropriate for children.

“Lmao c*nservative Twitter is sharing a video of me performing and talking about kids at drag shows and how drag is inappropriate when it’s literally just me fully clothed performing at a 21+ venue… it’s crazy how much misinformation gets spread and how crazy these people are,” she wrote.

Tennessee’s Republican governor, Bill Lee, is set to ratify a bill that would make it the first state to effectively ban drag performances in public places.

Brooks does not refer to Lee by name, but it’s plausible that he is one of the “old-ass, balding white men” she refers to in her thread who make it their business to “share videos of queer people literally living their best lives”, and “flood the captions with misinformation to spread hate and create chaos”.

Interestingly, that same governor made headlines recently when an old high school yearbook picture resurfaced of him wearing women’s clothing.

Brooks called the situation “depressing”, and highlighted how the stance of standing up for “what you believe” in was being used to harass queer people.

She went on to explain that she has received “juvenile insults” as a result of the video being shared.

“These are the people who are shaping our youth,” she continued. “These are the ‘parents’ who teach kids hate. It’s f**king disgusting.”

She concluded by delivering a blistering blow to the “insane” group of people who are attempting to make drag illegal.

“We’re talking about people who are f***ing idiots and categorise drag and transgender people under the same umbrella.”

Brooks is widely considered to be one of the frontrunners of the current season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The show recently celebrated its 200th episode in Hollywood, where Drag Race alumni from across the franchise came together to condemn anti-LGBTQ+ hate.