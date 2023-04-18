Ariana Grande tells fans to ‘f**k gender the binary’

Ariana Grande is living her best life with her role as Glinda in Wicked, her thriving beauty collection and flawless music career – but she’s still got time to tear down the gender binary.

The “7 Rings” singer took to YouTube on Monday (17 April) to promote her favourite products from her makeup line R.E.M Beauty. While answering one fan’s question about what makeup products men should use, she deconstructed societal expectations in the best way possible.

“[You should wear] all makeup, any makeup, makeup is not gender exclusive, nothing is. What is the binary?” she said.

“All makeup, any makeup, R.E.M Beauty. Everything you want to wear you should wear, it doesn’t matter. F**k the binary.”

Her comments come at a time when LGBTQ+ people in the US are increasingly targeted by bigoted rhetoric and oppressive legislation that seeks to roll back their rights.

And this isn’t the first time Grande has stood with the queer community.

In the video, she also addressed her time as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15, revealing her favourite queens.

“I love Sasha Colby,” she began, “I love Salina EsTitties, I love Marcia Marcia Marcia – that’s my soul sister. Anetra is fantastic, EsTitties I have known for such a long time, I am so happy and proud of her. Those are my girls,” she happily concluded.

In interviews over the years, Ariana Grande has spoken about her love for her older brother, Big Brother‘s Frankie Grande. Ariana was 11 when Frankie came out as gay, prompting her to move away from the church that told her brother that “God didn’t love him”.

And she is set to become a gay icon in her own right thanks to her upcoming film Wicked, where she will bring Glinda the Good Witch to life opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba.

Fans have been treated to first look images of the 29-year-old singer in a glorious pink puffy dress.

Ariana grande being the princess that she is 🥹 pic.twitter.com/cKiS0dQXh4 — olivier 👺 (@olwestside) April 17, 2023

“It’s weird because it is exhausting but I am not tired,” she said in the video after being asked about how filming was going.

“I would do it again right now, every single thing right now. I don’t want to stop, I don’t want weekends, I don’t want to go home, I don’t want to leave ever.

“Cynthia and I are husks, we are shells of people and I am savouring every single second humanly possible.”

Grande also spoke about the process behind bringing her vision of Glinda to the big screen with her makeup artist. She didn’t go in with any “rules or requests” but began building Glinda “from the ground up”. “We’ll find her together,” Grande said she told her artist.

And it will be a musical spectacle to behold, with director Jon M Chu promising that Grande and Erivo’s voices would lift spirits, break hearts and leave audiences “speechless with their voices”.

He tweeted: “I’ve already been changed for good by these two women [Erivo and Grande].

Wicked: Part One comes to cinemas 27 November, 2023.