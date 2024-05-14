LGBTQ+ television is facing an existential threat from major streaming studios, linear TV and big studio executives alike. Over the past few years, there has been a stream of cancellations specifically affecting shows that offer meaningful queer representation.

Shows focusing on sapphic relationships and LGBTQ+ people of colour have taken the biggest hit, with frustrated fans seemingly being told our stories are simply not profitable or popular enough.

In 2022, there was anger when hit TV series such as Netflix’s Q-Force, Amazon Prime’s The Wilds and vampire show First Kill were all pulled from platforms.

While some shows have been rescued thanks to concerted fan campaigns and brave networks – think Warrior Nun and Uncoupled – more have been lost. As the list of cancelled LGBTQ+ shows grows ever longer, here’s our tribute to the small-screen representation we have lost in the past year.

1. Our Flag Means Death

Despite the work of fans, the skull-and-crossbones flag has been lowered on the pirate drama. (HBO Max)

Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins announced in March that the queer pirate series is no more after it failed to find a new home.

The series was cancelled in January, after only two seasons, and fans were not happy. The decision to end the show prompted a fan-led campaign paying for a gigantic advert in New York’s Times Square, demanding a third season. A petition was also launched, garnering more than 87,000 signatures.

But Jenkins wrote on Instagram on 4 March: “We’ve reached the end of the road, at least as far as this sweet show is concerned.”

2. A League Of Their Own

Abbi Jacobson’s baseball drama struck out. (Getty/Amazon Prime Video)

In April last year, Amazon Prime threw down a curve ball, announcing the reversal of plans to renew the popular baseball-related show, serving up just for a four-episode second (and final) season, because of the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

Co-creator Will Graham issued a statement following the show’s cancellation, in which he confirmed plans to find a new home for the series and highlighted its importance in the current climate.

3. Glamorous

Glamorous, starring Miss Benny (L) and Kim Cattrall, ran for just one season. (Netflix/Amanda Matlovich)

At the end of last year, Kim Cattrall’s workplace dramedy was officially axed by Netflix, having run for just one season.

The trendy queer series followed aspiring influencer and gender non-conforming queer person Marco, played by trans YouTube star Miss Benny, who landed a job as an assistant to his idol, make-up mogul and beauty brand boss Madolyn Addison, played by Cattrall.

4. The L Word: Generation Q

L for lost – the sequel to the hit 2004 series is another show to be axed… but there is some good news. (Showtime)

The L Word: Generation Q joined a growing list of cancelled queer shows in March 2023, having run for three seasons.

The sequel to hit noughties show The L Word may have come to an end, but a reboot of the ground-breaking 2004 series is in development at Showtime.

5. Gossip Girl

Max (L) and Aki had their moments but it seems the gossip wasn’t hot enough. (HBO Max)

The queer reboot of Gossip Girl didn’t take off as its OG counterpart had done and, after a two-season run, wasn’t renewed. The season finale aired in January of last year.