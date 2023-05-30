Ugg releases new collection to celebrate Pride Month

Ugg has unveiled its gender neutral capsule collection to celebrate Pride Month.

The brand has released a range featuring some of its most popular products in a new rainbow camo print.

The limited edition collection is now available to shop exclusively at ugg.com and ugg.com/uk.

The capsule collection features a Pride edition of the brand’s Tazz slipper, which is priced at $140.

The refreshed edition of the Ugg silhouette has a 1.5 inch platform sole alongside a bright, bold, knit upper in the brand’s Pride colours.

It features a Pride edition of the Ugg Tazz slipper in the collection’s print. (Ugg/PinkNews)

The collection also includes gender neutral apparel pieces, with the Pride design featuring throughout.

There’s a matching bralette and bike shorts set, which are also embellished with the Ugg logo.

Finishing up the apparel offering is the statement Olympia Jacket, the zip-up, hooded jacket is perfect for the cooler months.

Finally, there’s a revamp of the brand’s popular Janey bag, which has been updated with an adjustable strap, so you can wear it as a crossbody, belt bag or clutch – in the Pride colours of course.

The all-gender collection features bike shorts, a bralette and jacket in a matching print. (Ugg/PinkNews)

To mark Pride Month, Ugg is donating $125,000 to the It Gets Better Project, which seeks to uplift and empower the LGBTQIA+ community.

To shop the Ugg Pride collection head to ugg.com and ugg.com/uk.

They join a number of big name and independent brands releasing collections to mark Pride Month.

This includes Reebok, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle, Apple and Jean Paul Gaultier, who are all donating to LGBTQ+ charities.

A number of brands, including Adidas and The North Face have received backlash from bigots for their inclusivity.

“We recognise the opportunity our brand has to shape the future of the outdoors and we want that future to be a more accepting and loving place,” The North Face told Newsweek in response.