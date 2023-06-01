Speedo drops new Pride collection featuring your new favourite swim briefs
Speedo has dropped a new collection to celebrate Pride Month – including your new favourite swim trunks.
The popular brand has released a swimwear and apparel range so you can rep your Pride at the pool or beach all year round.
The Pride collection is now available to shop at us.speedo.com.
The collection – of course – features the classic Speedo briefs that’ve been updated to celebrate Pride Month.
This includes an animal print design in rainbow colours, as well as white, purple or black which feature the the Speedo Pride logo on the back.
There’s also one piece swimming costumes available, also in the animal print design or black, while a purple offering features a 90s-style Speedo logo in rainbow colours.
As well as the swimwear options, the new collection also features apparel pieces, including a hoodie embellished with the Speedo Pride logo across the front.
There’s also a black t-shirt which reads “No matter which lane you swim in” alongside rainbow bunting and a white t-shirt which reads “Swim with Pride” on the back.
To shop the entire Speedo Pride range head to us.speedo.com.
They join a number of big name and independent brands releasing collections to mark Pride Month.
This includes Reebok, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle, Apple and Jean Paul Gaultier, who are all donating to LGBTQ+ charities.
A number of brands, including Adidas and The North Face have received backlash from bigots for their inclusivity.
“We recognise the opportunity our brand has to shape the future of the outdoors and we want that future to be a more accepting and loving place,” The North Face told Newsweek in response.
