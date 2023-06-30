Former Disney star Dan Benson has shared an update on his mental health one year into his porn career, saying he “feels like a badass”.

From 2007-2012, Benson appeared in the hit Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, playing Zeke Beakerman. Now, though, he is known for getting his wand out in an entirely different set of circumstances.

In 2022, Benson shocked fans by beginning to post explicit content on Twitter and OnlyFans after he “tripped and fell” into a career in porn.

In a new TikTok video, the actor talks about how the experience has been a positive one. “My first reaction is confusion because I expected a lot more hate,” he told his 200,000 followers.

“Instead, people have been like: ‘Go you. Empowerment’, which is awesome. Mental-health-wise, I feel good. I don’t feel bad about myself, I feel kind of like a badass.”

The video was reposted on Twitter by pop-culture connoisseur account, Pop Crave, under which Benson added: “I don’t regret sh*t.”

@danleebenson Dan Benson who played Zeke on Wizards of Waverly Place went into adult entertainment. This is a mental health check in for Year 1 to talk about how it feels. #disney #disneychannel #wizardsofwaverlyplace ♬ original sound – Dan Benson

Benson continued by touching on some of the less-positive aspects of a creating explicit content for the wild and varied personalities of the internet.

“There are plenty of people on a daily basis asking and demanding I do things I don’t feel comfortable doing, but I’ve been in a position to [say]: ‘No. You’re gonna get what you’re gonna get… and what I’m comfortable sharing with the world, which is quite a bit’.”

For those wondering, Benson’s Twitter and OnlyFans account do, indeed, display “quite a bit” of the former Disney star, who’s also been seen in series such as Phil of the Future, and voiced a character in the animated show Rick and Morty.

“I’m feeling good, I’m excited about the future, and I don’t really feel bad about my decisions at all. If you’ve checked out my stuff at all, thank you so much,” he finished.

Foul! That’s five minutes in the penalty box! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/sMaTslMGDk — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) May 18, 2023

Aside from entertaining fans, Benson is also a steadfast LGBTQ+ ally. When he first joined OnlyFans, the star pledged to support queer charities and thanked the citizens of “gay Twitter” for their support.

“I’ll be using this new-found resurgence to fight for and support the LGBTQ+ communities that deserve so much better from this country,” he said in a tweet. “Drop a link to your favourite organisations below.”

If there’s one thing we can count on, it’s gay Twitter supporting a man taking off his underwear.

I’ll be using this new found resurgence to fight for and support the LGBTQ communities that deserve so much better from this country. Drop a link to your favorite organizations below. pic.twitter.com/k6aj9tAMKf — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) July 2, 2022

Wizards of Waverly Place saw Benson play the best friend of David Henrie’s Justin Russo (otherwise known as the sexual awakening for more than a few gays) alongside Selena Gomez and Hayley Kiyoko.

He has previously detailed how his career in porn started, saying that he “tripped and fell” into the industry after private images were leaked online.

Benson told fans said that when he was on Wizards, he’d receive messages from women, whom he “found incredibly attractive”.

He went on: “Messaging those women, who turned out not to be who they said they were, was not the best idea, because I would send nude photos to them, and they would post them on online websites.”