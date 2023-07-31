Madonna shared her gratitude to her children for “really showing up” for her, one month on from her hospitalisation.

The pop icon was rushed to an intensive care unit (ICU) due to a serious bacterial infection on 24 June, forcing her to postpone her highly-anticipated Celebration tour.

After returning home from a “several day stay”, Madonna thanked fans and fellow celebrities for their outpouring of well-wishes as she continues her recovery. She also celebrated a milestone 40 years since her debut album was released with a sweet Instagram video dancing to her breakthrough single, “Lucky Star”.

In a new Instagram post to her 19 million followers on Sunday (30 July), the 64-year-old mother gave an update after “one month out of hospital”.

She praised her children as the “best medicine”.

Madonna has six children: 26-year-old Lourdes Leon, 22-year-old Rocco Ritchie, 17-year-olds David Banda and Mercy James, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

“As a mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving… But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference,” Madonna wrote.

She shared photos of herself with David and Lourdes, along with one of her holding a framed Polaroid photo.

“If you zoom into this picture I am holding you will see a polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it,” Madonna explained.

“A perfect triangle of brilliance,” she reflected, honouring the artists “who touched so many lives including my own.”

“I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realised how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.”

The singer concluded by thanking her manager Guy – who first broke the news of her illness to the public – for providing her with the gift and “all my angels who protected me and let me stay to finish doing my work!”

The Celebration tour will now start in Europe in October with support act Bob the Drag Queen.