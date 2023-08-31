Uniqlo has released a new collection in collaboration with Studio Ghibli – and this is how to buy it.

The fashion brand has teamed up with the Japanese animation studio on a range inspired by their iconic films.

The collection is now available to shop in at select locations via uniqlo.com.

The range has dropped in Singapore and Thailand initially and is expected to roll out globally due to huge demand from fans.

Entitled the Hey, Let’s Go! range, it features 27 pieces including three button-up shirts.

They’re inspired by My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke.

The first one features a Catbus print, the second showcases the soot sprites and the third depicts the Kodama, the ethereal forest spirits.

It also features three Studio Ghibli versions of the viral Uniqlo crossbody bag. The designs include Catbus and Totoro and the soot sprites from Spirited Away – which also feature on a pair of socks.

The collaboration features Studio Ghibli versions of the viral Uniqlo bag.

There’s seven graphic tees to choose from, including a Castle in the Sky t-shirt showcasing the iconic robot, while fans of Kiki’s Delivery Service can get a pink pocketed t-shirt embellished with a miniature Jiji peeking out from the pocket.

Finishing up the range is three sweatshirts paying homage to My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke as well as a kids and baby range.

To shop the entire Uniqlo x Studio Ghibli collab head to uniqlo.com. And keep an eye out on their socials for the worldwide roll out of the collection.

It follows up Studio Ghibli’s sold-out collab with Levi’s on a denim range inspired by Princess Mononoke.

While the UK is set to host the European premiere of the stage adaption of Spirited Away. It will head to London’s West End in April 2024 for a strictly limited season.