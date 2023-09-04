Heartstopper season two might have only just dropped a month ago, but Netflix is already teasing details about season three, and fans quite simply can’t take it.

Alice Oseman’s super-cute, super-queer teen TV series follows the relationship between kind and caring rugby lad Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and shy gay student Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).

Season two saw the pair make their relationship Instagram official, with Nick eventually plucking up the courage to reveal to his friends, family and the whole school that he’s bisexual, actually.

Fans fell immediately in love with the second season, particularly the one moment which alluded to Imogen Heaney (Rhea Norwood) being a sapphic icon, and the sweet, Taylor Swift-soundtracked scene between Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) and Tara (Corinna Brown).

However, fans declared the gut-wrenching moment between Nick and Charlie in the final episode, in which Charlie opened up about his mental health, as the season’s very best.

Towards the end of the scene, Nick declared that he “loves” Charlie’s hair, his eyes, and that he loves… before trailing off.

Heartstopper fans have declared this the best scene of the season. (Netflix)

Later, as he headed off from Nick’s house, Charlie wrote out a message saying “I love you” before pausing over the ‘send’ button – but the season ended on a cliffhanger, cutting away before fans could learn whether or not he had sent it.

Now, a teaser posted by Netflix on social media hints at how the first episode in Heartstopper season three might answer that question.

“Heartstopper Season 3. Episode 1. Love,” the cryptic post reads, “​​but we’ll be back, as will Nick and Charlie”.

Heartstopper Season 3. Episode 1. Love.



That’s all we can tell you for now – but we’ll be back, as will Nick and Charlie. 🍂 pic.twitter.com/znYjX6JSZt — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 4, 2023

While an episode’s title usually reveals very little about its plot, fans are connecting the dots and believe that in season three episode one, Nick and Charlie will indeed tell each other that they love one another.

“Season two ending with both Nick and Charlie wanting to say ‘I love you’ but being cautious and then season three beginning with an episode all about love? Oh I know I’ll be in tears in the first moment I see my boys again,” wrote one emotional fan on social media.

OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDDD OH MY GOD AAAAA JUST LIKE IN THE COMICS HELL YESSS https://t.co/rtzEq1e6Dw — nila ♡ heartstopper 🍂 (@ArnilaChowdhury) September 4, 2023

the noise i just made in the office is not one that i think i’ll ever be able to repeat https://t.co/QyiGPQZ5zP — ellen (not actually harry styles’ yellow shorts)🍂 (@lesbidirection) September 4, 2023

i’m not even remotely mentally prepared for season 3 https://t.co/O2B2WFXMGc — emy 🌙 moonbin (@fragilelunar) September 4, 2023

“They are going to say ‘I love you’ to each other in episode one,” declared another. “Oh my God, I feel insane.”

“Everybody prepare the tissues,” wrote a third.

Other fans are linking Heartstopper season three’s first episode to a moment in Oseman’s comics, where Charlie tells Nick he loves him while Nick is showering. Nick darts out, and gives him a huge hug.

The end of the episode 1 will be the shower "I LOVE YOU" scene without the Nick's answer. Save tweet. https://t.co/aF4bvwlSqj — BiPanic 🌈🍂 (@BiPanicBiLove) September 4, 2023

I’ll say it again. Season 3 will open with Charlie sending it and he won’t get a response so he’s gonna get upset but then nick is gonna be in the shower and sees the message and then runs out just like in the comic and meets Charlie in the street and then he’ll say it back https://t.co/GXik0VyqJD — ¡?Julia¿! (@ICARUSWALLS37) September 4, 2023

BEACH DAY BEACH DAY SHOWER SCENE SHOWER SCENE ILY ILY ILY GAYS ARE WINNING https://t.co/oFAl73xlWz — e | HEARTSTOPPER SPOILERS (@PlPROONEY) September 4, 2023

Heartstopper season three is thought to be filming this autumn, and will likely air on Netflix in 2024.

Oseman has previously revealed that season three will focus a lot on mental health.