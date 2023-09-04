Heartstopper season three confirms first episode title – and it links to season two’s cliffhanger
Heartstopper season two might have only just dropped a month ago, but Netflix is already teasing details about season three, and fans quite simply can’t take it.
Alice Oseman’s super-cute, super-queer teen TV series follows the relationship between kind and caring rugby lad Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and shy gay student Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).
Season two saw the pair make their relationship Instagram official, with Nick eventually plucking up the courage to reveal to his friends, family and the whole school that he’s bisexual, actually.
Fans fell immediately in love with the second season, particularly the one moment which alluded to Imogen Heaney (Rhea Norwood) being a sapphic icon, and the sweet, Taylor Swift-soundtracked scene between Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) and Tara (Corinna Brown).
However, fans declared the gut-wrenching moment between Nick and Charlie in the final episode, in which Charlie opened up about his mental health, as the season’s very best.
Towards the end of the scene, Nick declared that he “loves” Charlie’s hair, his eyes, and that he loves… before trailing off.
Later, as he headed off from Nick’s house, Charlie wrote out a message saying “I love you” before pausing over the ‘send’ button – but the season ended on a cliffhanger, cutting away before fans could learn whether or not he had sent it.
Now, a teaser posted by Netflix on social media hints at how the first episode in Heartstopper season three might answer that question.
“Heartstopper Season 3. Episode 1. Love,” the cryptic post reads, “but we’ll be back, as will Nick and Charlie”.
While an episode’s title usually reveals very little about its plot, fans are connecting the dots and believe that in season three episode one, Nick and Charlie will indeed tell each other that they love one another.
“Season two ending with both Nick and Charlie wanting to say ‘I love you’ but being cautious and then season three beginning with an episode all about love? Oh I know I’ll be in tears in the first moment I see my boys again,” wrote one emotional fan on social media.
“They are going to say ‘I love you’ to each other in episode one,” declared another. “Oh my God, I feel insane.”
“Everybody prepare the tissues,” wrote a third.
Other fans are linking Heartstopper season three’s first episode to a moment in Oseman’s comics, where Charlie tells Nick he loves him while Nick is showering. Nick darts out, and gives him a huge hug.
Heartstopper season three is thought to be filming this autumn, and will likely air on Netflix in 2024.
Oseman has previously revealed that season three will focus a lot on mental health.
How did this story make you feel?
