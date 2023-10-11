A gay couple have said they were “crying and laughing” as they both pulled out rings to propose at Disneyland, in a moment that has gone viral online.

Javier López Jiménez and Samuel Bishop Macias, who live in Guadalajara, in western Mexico, visited the theme park in Anaheim, California, on 24 September, each with the same surprise in mind.

Jiménez had already planned to propose to his partner of seven years, but has said he had no idea his lover was planning to do the same.

Jenny Tuell, a Disneyland guest, managed to capture a video of the magical moment as the pair paused in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle.

Jiménez is seen getting down on one knee to propose, as Macias reaches into his bag and pulls out a ring of his own. The lovers are both on their knees as they embrace.

The video has been shared widely online, with one person writing on X, formerly called Twitter, that it’s “heart-warming [and] beautiful”.

Javier planned a magical proposal at Disneyland – but Sam had something up his sleeve too 🥺 pic.twitter.com/1pXkxQQ78o — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 5, 2023

The newly engaged couple told today.com that they never expected their romantic coincidence to go viral, but Jiménez said: “It was such a blessing for us. It was very, very cool.”

Macias said of the moment: “It was very beautiful. We were both crying and laughing together. It was a very important trip for us because we hadn’t been able to leave the country for years, so it was like the first big trip we did together.

“That’s why I was like, OK, if Javier wants this, I don’t know when he’s going to decide to do it, but if he doesn’t do it, I’ll do it.”

Macias said he was nervous about proposing because he didn’t know when the best moment during their three days in Disneyland would be, but added that Sleeping Beauty’s castle was “perfect”.

The couple plan to marry in November next year, in Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta.

In February, Australian actress Rebel Wilson proposed to her partner Ramona Agruma at Disneyland – a popular destination for queer proposals.