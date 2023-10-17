Big Brother fans sense romance brewing between Jordan and Noky

Big Brother fans are convinced they sense some romantic tension between housemates Jordan and Noky after Monday night’s (16 October) episode.

The pair bonded during the Happy Happy Happy Camp challenge, in which contestants are stranded out in the garden and tasked with eating, drinking, and sleeping in the open air for the next number of days.

While some housemates quickly grew tired of the wilderness challenge, others (aka Noky and Jordan) took it as an opportunity to bond.

The two were chatting about their mums when Jordan made Noky burst out laughing.

Noky and Jordan got closer during Monday night’s episode. (ITV)

“People do say about my mother, ‘Oh I can’t make the link’,” Jordan told her.

When Noky asked him: “Is she a MILF?”, Jordan replied: “Yeah, I suppose. You’ve seen Absolutely Fabulous? She’s Edina. But she looks more glamorous than Edina. And I’m the Saffy.”

The comment sent the former Miss Universe contestant into a fit of giggles.

The sweet interaction left viewers wondering if there might be some chemistry between the pair.

“Am I sensing a lil sumn sumn between Noky & Jordan,” asked one Big Brother fan.

Am I sensing a lil sumn sumn between Noky & Jordan #BBUK — number one pinkydoll fan 🍦 (@sk88rgirlz) October 16, 2023

More Noky and Jordan plz plz plzzzzz #bbuk — dazza (@darrenjay94) October 16, 2023

“Love that Jordan and Noky bonded,” commented a second.

Love that Jordan and Noky bonded. #BBUK — ndụka. (@NdukaEbubeDike) October 16, 2023

loving the noky and jordan duo #BBUK — maja👻 (@fzyguitarz) October 16, 2023

And a third wondered: “Why [is] Jordan lowkey falling in love with Noky.”

Why Jordan lowkey falling in love with noky #BBUK — 🥷🏻,Zara get behind me fast (@somanywrongs) October 16, 2023

jordan and noky convo THIS IS FOR MEEEEEEEEEE #BBUK — nakhraj (@Iateandlive) October 16, 2023

Jordan’s potential romance is unfolding shortly after he revealed to his housemates that he is bisexual.

The 25-year-old lawyer had been speaking to Chanelle, Matty, and Henry when he shared that he was interested in both men and women.

“You’re straight though, are you? What’s your preference?,” asked Chanelle, to which Jordan replied: “Best of both.”

“That’s why I know you fancy me,” Chanelle responded, before declaring that she would marry him, as “he’s a catch”.

Jordan’s comments came shortly after some of his housemates made similar revelations.

Not only did Welsh bartender Jenkin reveal in his introductory tape that he is gay, but geriatric doctor Matty revealed to a number of his housemates last week that he is gay.

And, of course, the youngest member of the Big Brother house, Hallie, made headlines last week when she told her fellow contestants that she is transgender, prompting the other housemates to share their pronouns in solidarity.

Big Brother continues on ITV2 at 9pm every Monday through to Friday.