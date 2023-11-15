Strictly Come Dancing contestant Layton Williams has revealed the hilarious moment his nan and his mother found “inappropriate” items in his house.

The 29-year-old West End star and his dance partner Nikita Kuzmin are one of just seven remaining couples left on the BBC dance show, and this week, they’ll take to the dance floor to perform “Ain’t No Other Man” by Christina Aguilera.

Before Williams continues his Strictly journey, though, the Bad Education actor joined comedian Kathy Burke for a chat on her podcast, Where There’s a Will, There’s a Wake.

During the conversation, he shared the “embarrassing” experience he had recently when members of his family found some rather risqué items in his house.

“I had a really embarrassing moment when Nan came to stay with me a few weeks back and we were rushing to get ready, so she was helping me hang out the washing, and I forgot that I had my sexy underwear in there,” he shared.

“So, [I] went outside and on the peg was just like all of these inappropriate, sexy underwear. And I just died. I was like, oh my God.”

Layton Williams went on to say that he was “mortified” when he realised what had happened, but he attempted to clear it up with his nan the next day.

“She went, ‘don’t worry darling, we all have them’, and that was even worse,” he joked. “I don’t want to think about the fact that you’ve got them now as well.”

Strictly’s one same-sex coupling, Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin, have been slaying the competition so far. (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Earlier on in his Strictly experience, Williams revealed that he was told by the show’s camera team to “wear more clothes” as they keep seeing his jockstrap.

It wasn’t just his nan who had found some of Williams’ more, ahem, personal items either.

His mother and his sister, he explained to Burke, also found his douche.

“You don’t want your mum finding your douche. Actually, she found it the other day,” he said, before confirming to Burke what a douche is – a device often used by gay men to flush out their anus before sex.

“I don’t want my mum finding stuff like that,” Williams continued. “No, my sister said that she found it, actually. She was looking for some makeup and she said [she found it].

“I need to start putting locks on my drawers.”

Layton Williams will return to Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday, 18 November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.