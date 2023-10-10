Strictly’s Layton Williams told to ‘wear more clothes’ in rehearsals after donning jockstrap

Strictly Come Dancing star Layton Williams has been instructed to “wear more clothes” during rehearsals for the show.

The Everybody’s Talking About Jamie actor explained that his choice of fashion during rehearsals isn’t exactly appropriate for Saturday night prime time TV.

“I keep getting told by the camera crew to wear more clothes,” he told The Mirror.

“In the training room, they’re like: ‘We’re seeing a lot of things’. But this is how I feel comfortable. I’ve got my jockstrap on, but everything is nice and tight and together.”

While Strictly Come Dancing might be known for its tight-fitting outfits, a jockstrap is evidently a little too much for the British public.

On Saturday night’s show (7 October), Williams and dance partner Nikita Kuzmin performed a waltz to Grease hit “There Are Worse Things I Could Do”, as part of movie week.

Layton Williams’ waltz and outfit left Strictly Come Dancing fans in awe. (BBC/Strictly Come Dancing)

The Bad Education actor appeared in full drag as the Pink Ladies’ icon Rizzo – originally played by Stockard Channing in the hit 1978 film.

Williams won glowing praise from fans on social media for the performance, although the Strictly judges weren’t 100 per cent convinced by the pair’s routine.

Craig Revel Horwood said Williams approached the dance with “way too much attack”. Despite the criticism, the pair received 28 points out of 40 – easily enough to keep them on the show.

Earlier this month, following the second week of performances, Williams spoke out after receiving homophobic abuse online.

The West End star, who is gay, described the trolling as overwhelming.

The messages of love are overwhelming but as is the low key trolling. I'm just here to have fun like all the other contestants. I'm trying to handle this with a smile and determination to slay another day but reminder #BeKind 🕺🏾 #Strictly ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/hhgyCosNZx — Layton Williams (@LaytonWilliams) October 1, 2023

“I’m just here to have fun like all the other contestants,” he wrote. “I’m trying to handle this with a smile and determination to slay another day but reminder, #BeKind.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.30pm on Saturday (14 October) on BBC One.