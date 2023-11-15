The six Big Brother housemates who have made it through to the final have been confirmed, and for the first time in the show’s history, it includes zero straight men.

On Tuesday’s show (14 November), the Big Brother “Final Reckoning” continued, with housemates including gay barman Jenkin, queer lawyer Jordan, and straight butcher Tom were being kept in a spare room in the house following a fake eviction.

You may like to watch

While the other housemates were led to believe that all three had been evicted following the first face-to-face eviction of the series, they had actually been living together in secret, spying on their fellow housemates.

Since Monday (13 November) the public had been voting to actually evict two of the three holed up housemates, with both Jenkin and Tom eventually being given the boot.

It meant that Jordan was sent back into the house and reunited with his love interest – gay Tory food writer and current favourite to win the series, Henry.

Their relationship has become increasingly steamy in recent episodes following a series of smooches, with fans even going as far as to dub them “Jenry”.

Joining Jordan and Henry in the Big Brother final is gay geriatric doctor Matty, who had also been involved romantically with Jordan – creating the first, and most confusing, queer love triangle in the history of the UK series.

Big Brother housemates Henry and Jordan. (ITV)

The other three housemates in the final are former Miss Universe winner Noky, Scottish dancer Olivia, and meme queen Yinrun.

Previous Big Brother finals in the UK between 2000 and 2023 have all had at least one straight men in them. This year, that trend has been well and truly bucked.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see one of the queer three named this years’ Big Brother winner either, considering the show has a legacy of crowing LGBTQ+ housemates.

In 2018, the last civilian Big Brother and its celebrity counterpart were both won by queer people.

Gay algae student Cameron Cole won the civilian version, while Drag Race finalist Courtney Act took home the crown in the celebrity version.

In 2001, the show’s second series was won by gay housemate Brian Dowling, while in 2004, Nadia Almada became the first and only ever trans woman to win it.

Luke Anderson, a trans man, won the 2012 series.

Big Brother continues on ITV and ITVX until Friday, 17 November.