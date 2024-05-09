Drag Race legend Trinity the Tuck has revealed which of her former co-stars she thinks Drag Race would be “lucky” to have on an All Stars season.

There are few contestants who have appeared on more episodes of the Drag Race franchise than Trinity. She made the top four in season nine, before winning All Stars 4 with Monét X Change just a year later – then returning along other winners for All Stars 7.

With All Stars 9 set to see more queens return to the workroom, there are still a number of franchise icons who haven’t made a single reappearance after their original series – and now Trinity has had her say on who se wants to see back.

Speaking to PinkNews ahead of the release of her seven-deadly-sins-inspired EP, Sinematic, from which the first single, “Til Death Becomes Us” has already dropped, Trinity said season nine finalist Peppermint – her co-star on the music video for the track – is the one queen Drag Race should have back in the All Stars arena.

“Peppermint is one of my favourite people ever. I love hanging out with her. I support her any chance I can. She does the same for me. She’s so genuine”, Trinity says.

“She’s so talented. Drag Race would be lucky to have her because not only is she just so talented, she’s such a light.

“She’s a positive energy and role model for people in general. Her advocacy for the queer community, specifically for trans people, is unmatched. She’s the goddess.”

Peppermint made her name after placing second in series nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Her time of the series was groundbreaking, marking the first time a trans contestant who had come out as trans before entering the show entered the workroom (several Drag Race contestants had come out as trans either during or after filming).

After appearing on Drag Race, Peppermint was cast in the Broadway production of Head Over Heels in 2018, becoming the first out trans woman to originate a lead role on Broadway. Earlier this year, she appeared on season two of hit gameshow The Traitors US.

Sinematic will be available on 1 June. “Til Death Becomes Us” is available to stream now.