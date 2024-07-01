The Sims 4 is introducing polyamory among a new set of romantic options for your sims in its latest expansion pack, Lovestruck

Publisher Electronic Arts (EA) revealed its new Lovestruck expansion pack in a raunchy trailer showcasing just a few of the new ways sims can express their love for one another.

The premium downloadable content, which launches on 25 July, will introduce new intimate interactions such as cuddling and seductive dances.

Sims will also be able to engage in non-monogamous relationships and even create a profile on the game’s new fictional dating app, Cupid’s Corner.

The pack – reported to cost $39.99 (£31.50) on launch – will also add a new neighbourhood, a “swoon-worthy” world of romance known as Ciudad Enamorada.

“Your Sims will be able to hunt for the best spot to try the romantic blanket in the city’s gardens, dance until morning at their favourite nightclub, or even experience the beautiful simplicity of sitting together to watch the stars,” EA says.

As with every expansion pack, Lovestruck will feature new clothing options, furniture and much more.

One of the furniture choices, a heart-shaped bed, appears to be a nod to the life-simulation series’ first expansion pack, Livin’ Large, which introduced the “WooHoo” option to the game.

Dates will also be getting an overhaul, with each sim having turn-on and turn-off traits that can make or break a romantic connection. But your sim no longer has to settle with one partner any more, with the expansion introducing non-monogamy, allowing them to go on as many dates as their heart desires.

The Sims 4 is well-known for its pro-LGBTQ+ features that better represent society, including for trans and non-binary people.

Last year, the series introduced an expansion which added further customisation options for trans sims, including top surgery scars, chest binders and shape-wear. Pronoun options were added following a petition by Twitch streamer Momo Misfortune in 2021.