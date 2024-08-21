Trans icon and rotating guest judge Ts Madison has perfectly explained why there will never be an ‘oversaturation’ of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

We know what you’re thinking; there are a lot of RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons floating about right now. For the uninitiated, let’s count.

16, soon to be 17, seasons of the flagship franchise; seven seasons of ‘regular’ All Stars, an All Winners (All Stars 7) and a charity version (All Stars 9) – with All Stars 10 on the way. Then you’ve got four Vs. The World seasons, and over fifteen international spinoffs, all with varying number of seasons. Plus, the newly-launched Global All Stars.

Too much? Not on Ts Madison’s watch.

Filling in for Trixie Mattel and speaking to RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Katya on podcast The Bald and the Beautiful, the rotating guest judge explained why the show is so important.

“People stop me and they say: ‘This is ours. This is the only thing that we have, that’s ours,'” she said, with ‘ours’ being the LGBTQIA+ community, on the most recent episode of the podcast.

“A guy stopped me and said: ‘Thank you for being part of something that’s ours. Y’all belong to us.'”

Ts Madison continued: “I started calculating in my head. How many, gay, LGBTQIA TV shows do we have?”

Katya chimed in by adding: “Yeah, not a lot. I always think about that, when people say we’re oversaturated with [RuPaul’s] Drag Race content, like… there are four separate golf channels on TV. Straight folks have so many options.”

Agreeing, trans icon Madison, who was featured on Beyoncé’s Renaissance album, said: “So let us have this! This is ours! This is something that’s for the QIA, and the LB and the GT and all the [people] in between.

“I looked around and I thought: ‘There’s nothing really like [RuPaul’s Drag Race]. Ain’t nothing!'”

Global All Stars will premiere on Drag Race streaming service WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America, on Friday (16 August).

