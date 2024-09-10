Selling Sunset stylist apologises for homophobic comments about Chrishell Stause

Stylist Sammie Moussallem has apologised for homophobic comments he made about Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and her spouse, singer G-Flip.

The reality television series, which focuses on real estate agents selling luxury properties in the Los Angeles area, is back for its eighth season, and the drama has already spilled off screen.

Moussallem, who worked primarily with Stause’s co-star Amanza Smith, told People magazine that he wanted to say sorry for prior remarks he had made.

In the most recent season, Stause called out Moussallem, as well as co-star Nicole Young, for making ‘homophobic’ comments.

Young told the camera in a confessional that Moussallem had called Stause a “fake lesbian“, and that he had said she was “nothing but a green card to G[-Flip]”.

The stylist said: “I apologise for it. Six months ago, me being a professional, I tried to contact her many times, whether through my publicist or through my manager, to have a conversation with her and she hasn’t responded.

“I said it out of spite and I didn’t really mean [it]. I overreacted… I should have never said what I said on social media. We’re adults… it’s affected my business, my livelihood and everything like that. I would like to move on from this.

“We’re both members of the LGBTQ community.” He added that he was “being very reactive when [Stause] used” the word homophobic, saying the “term was a little bit used loosely.”

Smith told the publication that the situation was “horrific,” adding: “You don’t speak negatively in my house.”

During filming, Smith uninvited Moussallem from her birthday party at Stause’s request. “I felt a little bit bad [for him]… only a little bit because you make your bed, [now lie in it],” she said.

Stause is set to appear in the third season of The Traitors US, alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen and the first openly gay member of the British monarchy, Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix.

