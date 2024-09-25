Heartstopper stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke still have no idea how the love story between their characters will end.

Season three of Heartstopper marks a new chapter in Nick (Connor) and Charlie’s (Locke) story, as the pair confront the fact that the former will soon be off to university, leaving his boyfriend back at Truham Grammar school.

The third season doesn’t reveal the sweet queer couple’s future though, and fans know they have to wait until volume six of Alice Oseman’s graphic novels to find how it all ends.

Earlier this year, the author said volume six – the final instalment in the series – had been written, meaning they know the conclusion. But Oseman is keeping their cards close to their chest, and is yet to tell the two actors what happens.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews, Locke said: “I don’t [know],” when asked if he knows how it all comes to a close, with Connor jokingly adding: “No. Can’t trust us. We’ll just tell everyone. [We’d] post it on Instagram…”

However, the two stars have previously revealed how they’d like their story to end, and both hope the characters would still be together 20 years now.

“They’re meant for each other,” Connor told The New York Times last year. Locke added: “I think they would be. They’d have some children, a family.”

As for how the series will really conclude, Oseman recently told PinkNews that volume six will include a “big change” for the couple as Nick makes final preparations to go to uni.

While Heartstopper volume six is written, it will be a while before fans get to see the finished product because Oseman isn’t likely to finish the illustrations until next year;.

Season three of Heartstopper is due to drop on Netflix on 3 October.

