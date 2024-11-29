RuPaul’s Drag Race UK fans are convinced a curse at play on the hit BBC drag series after the result of the season six finale.

Warning: Spoilers for the Drag Race UK season 6 finale follow.

Last night’s final of Drag Race UK saw the sixth queen crowned and inducted into the Brit-based Hall of Fame, with Kyran Thrax joining The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace, Danny Beard and Ginger Johnson in the Winners’ Circle.

The 26-year-old made the final four of the series alongside La Voix, Marmalade and Rileasa Slaves, and faced off against the former in a top-two lipsync for the crown.

The series ended with La Voix as a runner up, despite her having the most ‘RuPeter Badges’ (challenge wins) out of the group. La Voix had won the season’s Snatch Game (with Kyran), as well as the chat show challenge, and the Rusical – and crucially, Drag Race UK‘s latest roast.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 6 finalist La Voix. (BBC)

That is where fans have become convinced that a “curse” is at play, with viewers pointing out that past roast winners Ella Vaday (who also was a frontrunner in badge count) and Michael Marouli (who was tied with winner Ginger) also missed out on the crown.

Ella and Michael also pointed out that very ‘curse’ while appearing in the Drag Race UK Werk Room this season, to help the girls with their roast routines.

While in the Werk Room during episode nine, Michael joked: “The one thing I would say is, ‘Don’t try too hard, because the winner of the roast never gets the f*cking crown.'”

You may like to watch

“NOT THE ROAST CURSE ACTUALLY CONTINUING…” one X user commented shortly after Kyran snatched the crown.

NGL I JUST KNOW……..



MICHEAL MAROULI & ELLA VADAY.



BETTER BE ON UK ALL STARS !!!!!#DragRaceUK #DragRace pic.twitter.com/u7HqHRbIwa — KaMorian (Sparkling Alien 💫) (@ka_morian0121) November 22, 2024

Danny Beard is the only roast winner in Drag Race UK history to snatch the crown – and they were tied with runner up Cheddar Gorgeous in badges.

Viewers have also pointed out that for a series of Drag Race UK has never crowned the contestant with the most badges, save for several ties; The Vivienne was tied with Divina de Campo on season one, Danny with Cheddar on season four, and Ginger with Michael on season five.

Bimini Bon Boulash and Ella Vaday both had four badges on their respective seasons, while Lawrence Chaney had three and Krystal Versace had two.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.