Somerset House has announced details of the 2023 edition of their Summer Series.

The outdoor event will return to the iconic venue this July for its 20th anniversary.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 24 March via Ticketmaster.

The festival will open on 6 July with a headline performance from La Femme, with Greentea Peng, Interpol and The Comet is Coming also confirmed.

Alison Goldfrapp will headline on 9 July performing tracks from her debut solo album, The Love Invention.

The artist will release the LP on 12 May which she says “is my tribute to the dance floor” and features lead single “So Hard So Hot”.

Also on the bill is Beabadoobee, who will perform at Somerset House on 12 July.

The singer will perform tracks from her two albums, Fake It Flowers and Beatopia as well as her EPs.

This year she will also support Taylor Swift on her huge Eras Tour, starting on 24 March at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

There’s also Mercury Prize-winning trio Young Fathers who will perform on 15 July. It’ll be in support of their recently released fourth album, Heavy Heavy.

Finishing up the Summer Series lineup is Gabriels, Olivia Dean, Tinariwen and Gabzy, who will close the festival on 16 July with a headline set.

A number of support acts are also expected to be announced in the coming months.

You can find out ticket details, lineup info and more below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 24 March via Ticketmaster.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.

Somerset House Summer Series 2023 lineup