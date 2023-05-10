Eurovision tribute to Ukraine had the gays thinking the exact same thing: ‘When Grindr takes over’
A touching Eurovision tribute to last year’s winning country Ukraine has taken on a whole new meaning after its visuals emulated a rather recognisable colour scheme for the gays.
Eurovision is many things, but, above all, it’s queer as hell. Newly crowned gay icon Loreen (Sweden’s entrant this year) is here to remind the crowds of her love of drag queens, AJ Odudu/Britain’s mother was put on hosting duties with Rylan, and the United Kingdom’s Mae Muller even wrote a song for the gays.
The first of two semi-finals for the Eurovision Song Contest concluded yesterday (9 May) in much the same vein, with Rita Ora stealing the show and Alesha Dixon channelling her inner Ariana DeBose with a Eurovision rap – while Loreen, Finland’s Käärijä and Serbia’s Luke Black made it through to the grand final.
The semi-final also included a touching tribute to last year’s winning country who were unable to host the contest this year due to Russia’s invasion of their homeland.
During the show’s half-time break, a cover of “Ordinary World” by Duran Duran was played, set to anti-war images. Splashed upon a screen, text bubbles in blue and a yellowy-orange appeared, to detail the horrors of individual people surviving through Putin’s tyranny.
The tribute was powerful, but there was one problem for Twitter: to the average modern male homosexual, the colour scheme of blue and yellowy-orange on a dark background can only mean one thing – the orange Facebook, the devil of the app store, the completely innocent dating software that is Grindr.
Twitter has, of course, exploded with comments on the matter.
“So #Eurovision tried to do these visuals in their anti-war half-time song where some text messages were rendered in the colour of the Ukraine flag but it just came out looking like Grindr,” wrote one person.
“Well this is a conversation you normally don’t see on Grindr…” said another.
There have also been discussions about whether the colour scheme meant that there were too few gays on the visuals team – or too many.
The Eurovision semi-finals continue tonight (11 May) before the grand final in Liverpool on Saturday 13 May.
