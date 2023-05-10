A touching Eurovision tribute to last year’s winning country Ukraine has taken on a whole new meaning after its visuals emulated a rather recognisable colour scheme for the gays.

Eurovision is many things, but, above all, it’s queer as hell. Newly crowned gay icon Loreen (Sweden’s entrant this year) is here to remind the crowds of her love of drag queens, AJ Odudu/Britain’s mother was put on hosting duties with Rylan, and the United Kingdom’s Mae Muller even wrote a song for the gays.

The first of two semi-finals for the Eurovision Song Contest concluded yesterday (9 May) in much the same vein, with Rita Ora stealing the show and Alesha Dixon channelling her inner Ariana DeBose with a Eurovision rap – while Loreen, Finland’s Käärijä and Serbia’s Luke Black made it through to the grand final.

The semi-final also included a touching tribute to last year’s winning country who were unable to host the contest this year due to Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

During the show’s half-time break, a cover of “Ordinary World” by Duran Duran was played, set to anti-war images. Splashed upon a screen, text bubbles in blue and a yellowy-orange appeared, to detail the horrors of individual people surviving through Putin’s tyranny.

The tribute was powerful, but there was one problem for Twitter: to the average modern male homosexual, the colour scheme of blue and yellowy-orange on a dark background can only mean one thing – the orange Facebook, the devil of the app store, the completely innocent dating software that is Grindr.

Twitter has, of course, exploded with comments on the matter.

I know the colours are supposed to represent Ukraine but this just reminds me of Grindr now 💀😭 #Eurovision #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/Mp5rQVcDqj — Jaakko Falk til Vallø (@jaakkookulta) May 9, 2023

Do they know how Grindr app layout is? #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/nzVeyum8QP — Rafael de Almeida (@rafaeldealmeida) May 8, 2023

“So #Eurovision tried to do these visuals in their anti-war half-time song where some text messages were rendered in the colour of the Ukraine flag but it just came out looking like Grindr,” wrote one person.

“Well this is a conversation you normally don’t see on Grindr…” said another.

these messages are supposed to represent Ukrainian refugees texting their loved ones



and yet the gays are saying "lmao Grindr"



the duality of #Eurovision Twitter is… something else 😅pic.twitter.com/ya4dI4YxsZ — Davin C. 🇮🇩 (@des__cribe) May 9, 2023

Why are they using the grindr messages? 😭 #eurovision — Zack (@Zack3O12) May 9, 2023

There have also been discussions about whether the colour scheme meant that there were too few gays on the visuals team – or too many.

Surely someone could have told the BBC that the yellow and blue messages just look like a Grindr chat? #EUROVISION — MJ (@MichaeljonF) May 9, 2023

So, the gays are clearly running #Eurovision with these Grindr messages in this performance #ESC2023 pic.twitter.com/pfuThq1s5q — Boy Overboard (@villacity_) May 9, 2023

The Eurovision semi-finals continue tonight (11 May) before the grand final in Liverpool on Saturday 13 May.