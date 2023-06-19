Netflix has unveiled its first look at the highly-anticipated second season of Heartstopper – along with all eight episode titles.

Excitement is building for the season two of Netflix’s beloved LGBTQ+ coming-of-age series Heartstopper – based on Alice Oseman’s bestselling graphic novels – which drops in August.

We’ll be returning to Truham Grammar School to catch up with Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) now they’re officially boyfriends who are ready to go public.

But the course of true love never does run smooth, and the new season will take on an all-round “darker” approach. At the TUDUM: Global Fan Event in Brazil on Saturday (June 17), Netflix teased what fans can expect with a look at the adorable opening scene from the next instalment of the show.

In the short clip, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell, who play fan-favourite sapphic couple Tara and Darcy, introduce the scene and tell fans they “can’t wait for you to see season two”.

The scene opens on sweet photo booth snaps of Charlie and Nick taped to Charlie’s bedroom wall. When his alarm goes off, Charlie wakes to an Instagram DM from Nick simply saying “Hi” with a heart emoji – leaving Charlie with a huge grin.

Charlie’s morning sequence then sees him getting ready for school while exchanging heartfelt messages about being boyfriends and kissing with Nick, while Maggie Rogers’ “Shatter” plays in the background.

As Charlie arrives in the classroom at school and instantly searches the room for Nick, his eyes are covered from behind before he turns around to see his smiling boyfriend. The two then share a final “hi” and smile at each other.

Many fans have pointed out the parallels with the first season’s opening scene, in which Charlie was instead messaging Ben (Sebastian Croft), a closeted gay student who intimidates and forces Charlie to hide their relationship. After ending things with Ben in season one, he is able to have a much healthier newfound relationship with Nick.

Did anyone else notice how the first word in Heartstopper season one is Charlie saying Ben’s name and the parallel now with the first word in season two is Charlie saying Nick’s name? No just me? 🍂 #Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/pRrgigfg7G — Teresa (@2113GreenDay) June 18, 2023

it’s literally like the opening of season 1 but happier 🥹🥹🥹 — frank (@frankjxv) June 17, 2023

Unfortunately, it won’t be plain sailing for the rest of the season, as suggested by the newly released episode titles. In order they read: “Out”, “Family”, “Promise”, “Challenge”, “Heat”, “Truth/Dare”, “Sorry” and “Perfect”.

So what troubles do we have in store? Season two introduces Nick’s homophobic older brother, Charlie’s eating disorder and the mental health challenges for both as they navigate the difficulties of being out and the pressures of being a teenager.

The official season two synopsis reads: “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

“With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Fans are more than ready for the ups and downs of the upcoming season.

“Had the biggest smile on my face for this entire video! So f**king cute,” Heartstopper star Tobie Donovan, who plays Isaac, wrote.

“I do not apologise for the person I’ll become when Heartstopper season two comes out,” another person joked.

This being the first thing we see in heartstopper season two is so exciting they will be the best boyfriends this season pic.twitter.com/6yOWSNGaiO — Orit ❤️❤️😍🍂✡️ (@yorit1) June 18, 2023

THE FIRST SCENE OF HEARTSTOPPER SEASON TWO I FEEL UNWELL OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/N2aU04JotJ — mills (@Ioverspring) June 17, 2023

omg heartstopper season two😭 im so excited — 𓍼𓂅﹆ (@samstjimmy) June 19, 2023

A lovesick dumbass who's too distracted to close his shirt correctly. I adore him https://t.co/LcOXqzWgzD pic.twitter.com/jnu1ZCWI8W — Noemiette ❤️💜💙‏ (@NoewatchesTV) June 17, 2023

CANT BELIEVE SEASON 2 IS FINALLY JUST AROUND THE CORNER.



SEEING THEM ON ONE FRAME AGAIN HEALED ME. pic.twitter.com/xsk6C7Ct0z — mikey (❤️🚜 era) (@beansxooo) June 18, 2023

im shaking, it's gonna be sooooo good 😭❤ — Natan Krupa (@sp_nuni) June 17, 2023

All eight episodes of Heartstopper season two will be released on Netflix on 3 August 2023. Season one is available to stream now.