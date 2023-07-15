Dylan Mulvaney debuts bleach-blonde hair transformation – for real this time

TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney has debuted brand new bleached-blonde hair after revealing that her previous platinum look was a wig.

The trans influencer has been at the centre of a bigoted firestorm ever since she received a personalised can of beer from Bud Light to celebrate the one year anniversary of her ‘Days of Girlhood’ TikTok series, documenting her public transition.

As Mulvaney racked up collaborations with mega brands including Nike and Maybelline, right-wingers utterly failed to cope.

Mulvaney has since spoken out about the toll the backlash took on her, choosing to withdraw from regular social media posting due to intense transphobic abuse. She described the response to her Bud Light video as “more bullying and transphobia than I ever could have imagined”.

The actor and influencer shared with her 10.7 million TikTok followers on Wednesday (12 July) that she had taken a trip to Peru because she needed to “feel safe” – something that wasn’t possible for her in the US.

On her return, however, Mulvaney revealed a dramatic hair transformation in a video that has fans gagged.

In a video posted to Instagram and TikTok, the influencer can be seen flipping her chestnut brown locks before the cutting to a brand new peroxide blonde ‘do, to a remix of Marina’s 2012 hit “Primadonna”.

Although Mulvaney has been sporting blonde hair on and off since early June, she confirmed that her previous bleached look had been made possible with an excellent wig.

Now, she’s serving us a waved blonde bob with centre parting, a following in the footsteps of Margot Robbie circa the Oscars 2018, via 50s icons Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield, with a dose of Factory Girl thrown in for good measure.

Dylan Mulvaney at the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outfest Opening Night Gala at the Orpheum Theatre on July 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Mulvaney completed her look with Cleopatra eyeliner and a sheer, nude and black striped dress, which she debuted at the opening night gala of the Los Angeles Outfest film festival at the Orpheum Theatre on Thursday (13 July).

Fans flocked to the comments to gush over the influencer’s stunning hair transformation, dubbing her new look “stunning”, “iconic” and “perfection”, and proclaiming that “Dylan ate as always”.

There were plenty of timely Barbie references, with one fan writing: “Just in time for the Barbie movie” and another posting: “This Barbie is beautiful.” Another fan simply wrote: “WE MUST ALL BOW DOWN.”

Dylan Mulvaney is feeling herself and living her truth, and we couldn’t be more pleased to see it.