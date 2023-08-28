Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney has shared a hopeful message after taking home the trophy for breakout creator at the 2023 Streamy Awards.

It’s been nothing short of a momentous year for Dylan Mulvaney, who has attended the White House to discuss trans rights, undergone facial feminisation surgery (FFS), and even been forced to flee America after enduring vicious right-wing backlash for partnering with beer company Bud Light.

Now, the TikTok star is in the spotlight once more after taking home the award for breakout creator at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Sunday (27 August).

Facing tough competition from the likes of Alix Earle, Drew Afualo, Jake Shane and Keith Lee, Mulvaney was recognised in the category for her commitment to challenging transphobia while sharing her authentic experience.

In a backstage interview with People after the ceremony, which honours the best in content creation on social media, Mulvaney explained why it was such a significant win for trans people everywhere.

“That was the the best moment of my year so far,” she began. “I feel so, so happy. First of all, I feel like I have to give a shoutout to the other iconic nominees because I really did not think I had a shot at this. Drew is my favourite creator.

“And I think it just means a lot to me, But also I think the fact that a trans person can win an award like this in such a scary time of transphobia, it makes me feel like there is hope. I have learned I am capable of more than I could have ever expected and that it’s worth holding on for.

“In the moments of dark, afterwards there comes light and I think I’m feeling light again.

“To anyone out there who doesn’t feel like they can be themselves, just know that I love you and that hopefully one day you will feel safe and loved enough to be your authentic self. But please, please hold onto hope in the meantime. I love ya.”

Dylan Mulvaney accepts Streamy Award for ‘Breakout Creator’. (Streamy Awards)

Mulvaney’s words echo her acceptance speech at the awards ceremony, in which she spoke about the highs and lows of online fame.

“My life has been changed for the better,” Mulvaney said during her speech. “But on the flip side, there’s also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate. And I know that my community is feeling it and I now know that even our allies are feeling it.”

She encouraged the content creators in the room to use their platforms for “allyship”, telling them they “need support trans people publicly and proudly.”

She added: “I think the trans community and the creator community actually have something in common. And it’s that people often underestimate us. But I know that we can stay optimistic about the future of trans-ness in general, because if we can influence people to buy $22 Erewhon smoothies, we can also do this.”

Mulvaney, who also co-hosted the best comedy award alongside TikToker Chris Olsen, has celebrated many other victories this year, including winning the Queerties Groundbreaker Award and marking the one year anniversary of her “Days of Girlhood” series with a star-studded cabaret show back in March.

The 2023 Streamy Awards saw the attendance of notable LGBTQ+ icons such as Pose‘s Dominique Jackson, Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness and singer Reneé Rapp.

Mulvaney remains a source of inspiration for trans youth during a time when their access to gender-affirming care, LGBTQ+ library books and supportive school environments are under threat more than ever.