Boris Johnson to host new show on GB News 

Former prime minister Boris Johnson will host a new show on GB News, starting in the new year.

The ex-Tory PM, who stepped down in September 2022 and resigned as an MP in June 2023, will join the right-wing channel as a “presenter, programme maker and commentator” who will “create and present a new series showcasing the power of Britain around the world”.

Johnson is not the first Conservative politician to controversially get a slot on GB News, with former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg and party deputy chairman Lee Anderson having previously joined the channel.

In a video posted on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Johnson said: “I am excited to say that I am shortly going to be joining you on GB News.

“I’m going to be giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges.”

We’re delighted to announce some very exciting news…https://t.co/BRg8ZgTy1X pic.twitter.com/FD0wz0Urkt — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 27, 2023

“GB News is an insurgent channel with a loyal and growing following. I am excited to say I will be joining shortly – and offering my frank opinions on world affairs,” he also said in a statement on the GB News website.

Adding: “I will be talking about the immense opportunities for Global Britain – as well as the challenges – and why our best days are yet to come.”

In response to the Johnson joining the channel, editorial director Michael Booker said: “I’m delighted to say, GB News has got Boris ‘done’!

“We are tremendously proud to have him join the GB News family, particularly as we head into a seismic year of politics both here and across the Atlantic.”

Booker continued: “Boris has been the most influential Prime Minister of our generation, and his unique insight into domestic and world affairs will be a smash hit with our viewers and listeners.

“As well as his political skills, he’s an incredibly talented journalist and author, so we can’t wait to start working with him on what will be must-see TV.”

GB News has a chequered history

Since its launch in June 2021, GB News has not been short of scandals for breaching Ofcom guidelines, its reactionary reporting style and controversial opinions by presenters – which have been described by many as pushing misinformation and bigotry.

This has included a pundit calling for a group of people who enjoy animal role-play to be “put down”, causal homophobia being spouted during its ‘alternative’ Match of the Day coverage and a trans person being questioned if they are a “boy or a girl” during a discussion live on air.

Earlier this month, presenters Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were sacked by the channel following comments made by Fox about journalist Ava Evans, who he said “self-respecting man” would “climb into bed” during a misogynistic rant.

Following the huge backlash over Fox’s comments, Dan Wootton – who interviewed Fox during the segment – was suspended by GB News and fired from his MailOnline column.

The presenter’s column had already been paused amid investigations by DMG and News UK, which follow a string of allegations that surfaced in August – all of which the New-Zealand-born journalist denies.

The vile segment saw more than 7,000 complaints made to Ofcom, which consequently said it would investigate the channel under under Rule 2.3 of the Broadcasting Code. This rules states that applying generally accepted standards, broadcasters must ensure that material which may cause offence is justified by the context.