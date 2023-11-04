Kim Petras knows LGBTQ+ fans are having sex during her concerts, and she’s honestly here for it.

The singer-songwriter candidly opened up about some of the highlights from her ongoing Feed the Beast tour, which is currently making its way through the US before hitting Europe in 2024, and the energy she’s felt from her fans.

Petras told Interview Magazine that she loves “nothing more than being on tour” and thinks the “best version” of herself comes out while performing on stage for her legion of queer fans.

She described how the vibe from crowds has been “insane”. She felt like her “music is better” when she has that “warehouse vibe where people can stand and dance” in what “feels more like a party than a stadium”.

And she’s fully aware that the party vibe has helped some queer fans get down and dirty at her shows.

The interviewer remarked that “to be at a Kim Petras concert is to want to be touched by a different person all over, the entire time”, which is something Petras said she’s “so proud of”.

“There’s definitely gay sex happening, which is lit,” Petras said. “In the crowd, and that’s the goal.”

The “Unholy” singer is far from the first performer to know that fans are fully enjoying themselves at shows.

Lady Gaga dished that she was thrilled to learn two men had sex during a concert in New York back in 2009. She recalled how her sister texted her that “Madonna is 15 feet away” from her, and there were “two guys having sex in the audience”.

“I just remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is exactly what I wanted. I’ve got Madonna and I’ve got gay sex!’” the singer said.

In 2022, Lil Nas X tweeted that he wasn’t “gonna be proud of [himself] until there is a big orgy in the audience” at one of his global Long Live Montero tour shows.

Later in the tour, he cheekily told fans that he wanted them to “stop doing poppers” at concerts because he didn’t need their “a*****e” to be “open while [he sings his] depression album cuts”.