The list of out-of-this-world queer stars featured in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials and new season is still growing, with actor and comedian Mawaan Rizwan joining the cast list.

The gay Juice star will feature in one of the three 60th anniversary Doctor Who specials, which are set to begin airing on BBC One on 25 November.

You may like to watch

Actor and trans ally David Tennant will reprise his role as the Doctor for the specials, while comedian Catherine Tate returns as former companion Donna Noble.

The specials will also see a number of LGBTQ+ acting legends take up new roles, including How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris as villain The Toymaker and Heartstopper favourite Yasmin Finney as Donna’s daughter, Rose.

Queer Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will also make his debut as the Doctor just ahead of the Christmas special in December, with the new season expected in spring 2024.

Trans Vera actress Mary Malone will also feature in the specials, while lesbian national treasure Miriam Margolyes will voice the villainous Beep the Meep.

On Monday (13 November), the BBC announced that Rizwan, a writer on Sex Education, will also feature as a “mysterious new character” who will “share an encounter” with Tennant’s Doctor.

“It is then that the Doctor uncovers an age-old mystery involving one of his oldest foes,” the BBC revealed in a statement.

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram, Rizwan teased: “Look who’s popping into the #Whoniverse,” alongside a photo of himself in costume.

In a statement, he added: “It was such an unbelievable joy to work with my Whoniverse idols David Tennant and [returning showrunner] Russell T Davies. My inner child was losing his mind on set.”

A scene featuring Rizwan and Tennant will air during BBC’s charity marathon Children in Need on Friday (17 November).

Davies celebrated the news by writing: “So exciting.”

And Eurovision legend Mae Muller commented, “Jheeeeze,” while Drag Race UK favourite River Medway said: “Oh f**k yes!”

The new era is nearly upon us 😭💙💙 https://t.co/RnUlzWBpqg pic.twitter.com/loJTdvPyjY — Emma Jones (@milkwithginseng) November 13, 2023

Mawaan Rizwan being in Doctor Who absolutely a thing that needed to happen at some point. https://t.co/EeBC4fi4r1 — Tom Dix – Getting into TV Podcast (@TomDix_) November 13, 2023

Will be watching https://t.co/XA8c6M4RTH pic.twitter.com/osRi3MIIK6 — Vanguards Elite | leader of Elite Squadron Nation (@vanguardselite) November 13, 2023

When Doctor Who returns for a full series next year, fans can also expect appearances from more LGBTQ+ legends, including Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon and trans newcomer Pete MacHale.



“The Star Beast”, the first of the three 60th anniversary specials, airs on BBC1 on Saturday 27 November.