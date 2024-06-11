Controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again compared Donald Trump to Jesus.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas for the former president, Greene said: “The Democrats and the fake news media want to constantly talk about President Trump [as] a convicted felon. The man I worship is also a felon and he was murdered on a Roman cross.

Greene has previously said that being a “Christian nationalist” is a “good thing”.

People on X/Twitter were quick to call out Greene, with one asking, in reference to a New York jury finding Trump guilty of falsifying business records to hide a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, during his 2016 election campaign: “Did Jesus pay off a porn star and cover it up?”

California Democratic congressman Adam Schiff reposted the speech with the caption: “Definitely not a cult.”

On 30 May, a jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in a “hush money” trial. The verdict makes Trump, currently campaigning for a second term in office, the first former president of the US with a criminal conviction.

At the start of April, Greene showed up outside the courthouse, where Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts, to defend him.

Speaking to journalists, the Georgia representative compared Trump to Nelson Mandela and Jesus, adding that by being arrested “president Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history”.

Trump has exploited his comparisons to Jesus by seeking to get white evangelical Christians on side.

In April, in response to president Joe Biden issuing a message for Trans Day of Visibility, he vowed that 5 November, when Americans go to the polls, will be “Christian Visibility Day”.