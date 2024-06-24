Aiden Zhane, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12, has written an impassioned statement to fans, updating them on her drag journey and detailing a possible break from the art form.

Appearing on the flagship franchise show in 2019, Aiden captured viewers’ attention with her kooky, spooky aesthetic, wonky contact lenses and (one-sided) beef with Brita Filter.

Although she left in 10th place, Aiden has remained high on the list of wish lists for an All Stars ru-turn, but, according to a recent message from the queen, it seems fans might be waiting a while.

Originally posted on Aiden’s Instagram, before being shared on X/Twitter, the note served as an update on her mental health, and where she stands in relation to drag.

“This year I’ve taken a big step back from drag,” she wrote. “Truth be told, it has not brought me much in the way of success for quite some time (mentally, spiritually or financially).”

She added that while she “loves” drag as an “outlet”, having dreamt about being on Drag Race, now that she’s achieved that, her creativity has taken a hit.

You may like to watch

“This year, I haven’t been feeling creative or really myself at all,” she said. “I’ve been trying to soul search and make sure Devin [LaMar Lewis, the queen’s out-of-drag name] has what Devin needs: stability.

“I’ve struggled with that because of my stubbornness and desire to pursue what I love. Ultimately, I found myself back at the starting line, struggling to make ends meet. So, I’m focusing on myself for a bit.

Posted this to IG this morning, figured I’d share here as well 💞 pic.twitter.com/exs7BMO6he — Aiden Zhane (@Aiden_Zhane) June 22, 2024

“I don’t know where that leaves Aiden… hanging in the balance, I suppose,” she continued, before clarifying that she wasn’t quitting altogether.

“You will see Aiden resurface from time to time through the rest of this year as I navigate this thing called life and my hope is to eventually come back to her when the time is right, and be the artist I’ve always wanted to be.

“It’s been a hard journey for me, figuring all of this out but hopefully I can get myself in a space where I feel happy/stable, then… give Aiden the love and attention she really deserves. Who knows… maybe even return to your television screens.”

Aiden is not the only Drag Race star to announce recently that she was taking a break, or quitting altogether.

Trixie Mattel has told fans that she’d be taking a several-month-long hiatus after working continuously for years, and Canada’s Drag Race star Eve 6000 packed it in for good in April.

It’s not like there isn’t a whole host of Drag Race to keep fans going, though; All Stars 9 is underway, with season 17 just around the corner – and Global All Stars creeping up on us any day now…