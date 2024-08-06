RuPaul’s Drag Race star Silky Nutmeg Ganache has denied rumours that she is undergoing gastric band surgery.

The drag superstar, who first appeared on season eleven of the flagship franchise of the Drag Race Runiverse in 2019, before returning to the Werk Room for All Stars 6 in 2021 and then heading up north for Canada Vs. The World in 2022, has always been “big Silk with the good milk” – by her own admission.

And, despite a claim from drag X fan account Drag Crave, she’s set to happily stay that way.

The account posted that Ms. Silky Nutmeg Ganache had on 6 Aug “announce[d] her intent to undergo a gastric sleeve surgery on Twitter Spaces,” adding “best of luck” to the double finalist and lip sync assassin.

Mere hours later, however, Silky took to her own X account to dispel the post’s claims.

“I’m not getting bariatric surgery,” Silky wrote. “That’s a lie.”

Bariatric surgery is a type of procedure, also called gastric or metabolic surgery, which involves the loss of weight by changing the anatomy and size of one’s stomach.

Though fans had been sending Silky their well wishes under their original post, Drag Crave followed up with a simple: “Well…”

Silky is not the only Drag Race girl to air their Ru-related grievances in recent months; Canada Vs. The World‘s Lemon dragged fans complaining about returning queens for the franchise, and firebrand Willam spoke out after being escorted from DragCon LA “like a criminal”.

Elsewhere in the Drag Rave-verse, Global All Stars is on the horizon, featuring twelve international divas in the first of its kind spinoff.

Global All Stars will premiere on 16 August on Drag Race streaming service WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in US and Latin America.

