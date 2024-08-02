The first trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars has teased sickening stakes, gag-worthy guest judges and the ‘International Pavilion Drag Race Hall of Fame’.

At this point, RuPaul’s Drag Race and its spin-offs are doing more for international relations than the United Nations, UNICEF and the Olympic Games – combined.

While that may not be entirely true, the first trailer for Global All Stars has dropped, and the “gag-worthy gaggle of glamazons” are certainly putting a good shift in.

The cast for Global All Stars season one of Global All Stars features Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Athena Likis (Drag Race Belgique), Eva Le Queen (Drag Race Philippines), Gala Varo (Drag Race México), Kitty Scott-Claus (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK), Kween Kong (Drag Race Down Under), Miranda Lebrão (Drag Race Brasil), Nehellenia (Drag Race Italia), Pythia (Canada’s Drag Race), Soa de Muse (Drag Race France), Tessa Testicle (Drag Race Germany), and Vanity Vain (Drag Race Sverige).

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars cast list is a wild ride. (World of Wonder)

The trailer features what looks like a classic All Stars talent show, with queens playing knives, pole dancing, and even dropping from the ceiling on a trapeze on the largest Drag Race mainstage we’ve ever seen.

“From all the Drag Race queens in the world, I’ve chosen each of you to represent your nation,” Ru says in a voiceover. “May the best global glamazon win!”

You may like to watch

There are sickening runways, what appears to be several girl group performances, and of course, RuPaul looking stunning as she promises the queens that “the winner will earn their place in the International Pavilion Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

Who are the guest judges on Global All Stars?

The trailer has also confirmed Global All Stars guest judges Adriana Lima, Graham Norton and Jasmine Tookes to be taking up a mantle behind the globe-trotting judging panel.

Ariadna Gutiérrez-Arévalo, Carson Kressley, Dianne Brill, Ambrossi & Javier Calvo, Matt Rogers, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison have also been confirmed as further guest judges.

In other Drag Race news, All Stars 9 has crowned a winner, All Stars 10 is rumoured to be filming, Canada Vs. The World season two continues and plenty of champions are throwing their wigs in the ring for an All Winners 2.

Global All Stars will be available on Drag Race streaming service WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in US and Latin America, on 16 August.