Ice Spice reveals her secret weapon when it comes to making music: ‘The gays love me’

Bisexual rapper Ice Spice has revealed who she makes music for – and it’s not just girls.

Ice Spice has recently been making more waves than a waterpark in Butlin’s during the summer holidays. From a feature on globally adored singer Taylor Swift’s “Karma” to a collaboration with Nicki Minaj for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the singer has been busy recently.

Her chart history reflects that, too. “Princess Diana”, also with Nicki Minaj, and “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress hit the top five of the US Billboard Hot 100, and she racked up several nominations at this year’s BET Awards.

So who else is on her mind when she’s making music? Well, in an interview with Teen Vogue, Ice Spice explained that writings songs for the queer community is a high priority.

“I wouldn’t say girls, specifically, because the gays love me and I love the gays,” the rapper said.

“I’m just making [music] that I like, honestly…. everybody could really vibe to the beats.

“The beats is the most important thing. The beats be hard, I feel everything else complements it.”

She and Minaj recently shared a snippet of their upcoming Barbie collaboration, which samples the legendary Aqua song “Barbie Girl”, but fans had divided opinions on the sneak peek of the Barbie: The Album track.

Elsewhere, the rapper has appeared in a Skims campaign for Kim Kardashian’s newest shape-wear campaign, and was at the centre of a controversy involving fellow singer Matty Healy, when The 1975’s lead vocalist made remarks about Ice Spice’s ethnicity and heritage.