Zara has released its Barbie movie collection and it’s one of the best collaborations yet.

The high street brand has dropped a clothing and accessories range that’s Barbie-themed for all the Barbie and Kens out there.

The capsule collection has been inspired by the looks of the much-anticiapted film by Greta Gerwig.

It’s now available to shop in-store and online at zara.com.

This includes a pink gingham dress that resembles the one worn by Margot Robbie in the film’s trailer.

The Zara x Barbie collab features something for every Barbie and Ken.

There’s also a draped dress for the evening Barbie’s and a silk shirt and pants with matching eye mask for the sleepy Barbie’s

Other looks include jumpsuits, shimmery silver dresses for nights out or matching comfy sweats for chilling out or on-the-go.

There’s also some looks for the Ken’s out there, including a denim cowboy outfit, complete with white cowboy boots.

The Zara x Barbie collaboration features accessories.

If you’re just after some Barbiecore accessories then Zara has you covered – and then some. The offering includes a Barbie movie logo-branded water bottle, hair clips, mugs, straws and tote bag.

Other accessories include a shell necklace, earrings and compact mirror as well as an AirPod case, keyring, candle and pencil pack.

To celebrate the release of the film, Zara will also be hosting a Barbie Dreamhouse-style pop-up shop in Paris and NYC from 17-30 July.

The range features everything from t-shirts to dresses.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Barbie movie collections

Zara isn’t the only brand that’s dropped a Barbiecore collection to mark the release of the film.

From Crocs to NYX Cosmetics and Funboy to Ruggable, the pink icon is taking over the globe.

Kendra Scott also released some stunning jewellery that wouldn’t look out of place in Barbie’s dreamhouse as did Homesick Candles with scents “inspired” by the pop culture icon.

While fans have also been creating homemade merch, including t-shirts that reference the Barbie x Oppenheimer ‘rivalry’ as both films are being released on the same day.

The film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken will be released in cinemas worldwide on 21 July.