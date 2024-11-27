Canada’s Drag Race winner Venus has promised to ‘post pole’ after season five of the Up North spin-off crowns her successor.

The world of Drag Race and its queens getting naked goes hand in hand. Season 11 of the flagship franchise winner Yvie Oddly is no stranger to getting her oddity out, season 15 winner Sasha Colby made a point by stripping down during her season finale and Global All Stars‘ Tessa Testicle has her very own OnlyFans to, well, show testicle.

And now, after season five of the Brooke Lynn Hytes-fronted Canada’s Drag Race, it seems that season four winner Venus will be joining those ranks, and potentially pulling focus from whoever snatches the next crown in the process.

“After my step down I’ll post pole,” she wrote on X. And, as one fan commented, “WE CHEER.”

better yet, show pole in your step down look — theyfag 🏳️‍⚧️⚦ (@theyf4g) November 27, 2024

Fans have reacted with all the grace and decorum of Melinda Verga having a meltdown after a design challenge.

“Canada’s Drag Race release all the episodes NOW,” one wrote.

Another added, “Pre step down hole then? Don’t be missing us out in the celebrations.”

And a third even commented, “OH ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE.”

Venus, who won one challenge but placed high on five out of the seven remaining episodes on her journey to the crown in 2023/4, is not stranger to getting her, erm, venus out.

The Drag Race winner posted a censored picture of her sceptre in September this year, writing: “My d*ck is too pretty it deserves a paywall to access it, so this will have to do.”

Canada’s Drag Race‘s fifth season promised major drama in an earlier teaser, including a cast comprised of a former makeover challenge guest and a previous Pit Crew member.

Venus also made headlines in mid June this year, after fans were convinced that she was dropping hints that she’d be appearing on All Stars 10 – but since then, she seems to have dropped off many rumoured cast lists…

Canada’s Drag Race airs on Crave in Canada and WOW Presents Plus worldwide.

