Beyoncé’s Ivy Park is dropping its latest collection with Adidas and this where shoppers can buy it.

The new release features a range of gender neutral styles across fashion, performance, footwear and accessories.

The collection will be released online from 9 February at adidas.com/ivypark or adidas.co.uk/ivypark and from 10 February in-store.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The brand says it’s drawn from “the resilience of the outdoors” and “the spirit of the streets”, with 56 apparel styles to choose from.

Standout pieces include the size-inclusive Camo Sequin Jacket, Camo Fur Coat and Hidden Pocket Crew Neck Sweatshirt, while the colour palette for the seventh drop from Beyoncé, Ivy Park and Adidas features blues, oranges and camo prints.

The brand’s signature TT 2000 silhouette shoes have been updated. (Beyoncé/Ivy Park/Adidas)

Plus the brand’s signature TT 2000 silhouette shoes arrive in two new colorways as part of the collection

To mark the release Ivy Park has teamed up with the rising rap star Ice Spice, actor Devon Aoki, model Georgia Palmer and gymnast Nia Dennis, who appear in the campaign.

After releasing new photos of the upcoming collection – including Queen Bey wearing them herself – fans joked that it’s been an expensive month for the Beyhive.

One commented: “But I spent all my money on these Beyoncé tickets.”

Another said: “She want ALL our coins.”

With one fan replying: “Ma’am. We have nothing left to give you. Nothing.”

Beyoncé announces Renaissance World Tour

The singer finally revealed details of the tour after rumours were circulating among fans on social media.

She posted an an image sitting on top of the disco ball horse from her album cover, wearing a cowboy hat with the caption: “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”

Beyoncé will kick off the tour in Stockholm on 10 May then play dates across the UK and Europe including London’s Tottenham Stadium for five nights, which saw extra dates added due to huge demand.

The tour will then head to North America, starting at Toronto’s Rogers Centre in July for two nights and finishing up in New Orleans on 27 September.

It’ll be in support of her Grammy Award-winning album, Renaissance, which is a love letter to the Black LGBTQ+ community.

The singer dedicated the album to her late uncle Johnny, “the most fabulous gay man” she knew, who served as inspiration for the project.

While receiving the history-making Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2023 ceremony she gave a heartfelt tribute to the queer community and her uncle.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night,” the superstar said to rapturous applause from the crowd.

“I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who’s not here. But he’s here in spirit.”

After thanking her immediate family, including her “beautiful husband” and “beautiful three children”, Beyoncé went on to explicitly credit the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre,” she added.