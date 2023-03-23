JoJo Siwa recalls bigoted question from a former boss – and her iconic response

Jojo Siwa has opened up about a former employer’s bigoted reaction to her coming out as gay – and her determination to live authentically in the face of homophobia.

The former Dance Moms and Nickelodeon star took to TikTok to spill some piping hot tea about a negative encounter she had with the president of a company she was previously employed by, complete with a defiant lip-sync to Meghan Trainor’s new song “Mother”.

The caption for the post, which Siwa writes is “inspired by a true story”, also includes the revelation that “If that meeting was today, I would literally just press play on this song…“

The video’s title reads: Story Time.

“January 2021: I come out to the world,” Siwa begins. “The company I work for told me they needed to have a meeting with me ASAP. During this meeting, the president of the company asked me: “What are you gonna tell your young demographic?”

“I took a second to process what I was just asked, then replied: ‘The truth’.”

@itsjojosiwa Inspired by a true story.😨 (side note if that meeting was today I would literally just press play on this song….) ♬ Mother – Meghan Trainor

The story time does not stop there, however.

“I’m never seen a man roll his eyes so far in the back of his head,” Siwa continues. “It was silent so I started talking again… I said: ‘I’m not gonna hide who I am and who I love [from] anyone, especially the next generation.’

“He didn’t like that very much, however… Since I came out, so many adults say to me: ‘I wish I had someone like you when I was younger’, which reminds me that I did the right thing, and [to] never let anyone change who you are.”

Siwa, who also appeared on Dancing With The Stars, sparked a conversation when she wasn’t invited to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

JoJo Siwa in the Dancing With The Stars final. (Screen capture via ABC/YouTube)

In the comments for the video, fans have speculated about which company Siwa might have been referring to, given that she wasn’t invited to the awards show.

“Does the company’s name rhyme with schmikashmodeon?” one asked.

A second simply commented: “Ended Flopalodeon.”

Elsewhere in the comments, fans have applauded Siwa’s courage to live her authentic truth.

“Yes yes yes yes you did! So happy for you bb,” commented gay former Disney star Garrett Clayton.

Another fan added: “Thank you for having the courage to be yourself.”

One mother also wrote: “Took my daughter to your concert soon after you came out. Loved seeing all pre-teens and kids with rainbow flags and signs. You’re an inspiration.”

Nickelodeon has not yet responded to PinkNews’ request for comment.