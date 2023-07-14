Gogo for the Gold is your sexy and refreshingly diverse new reality TV addiction

Gogo for the Gold is the reality competition series that features lots of men in very little underwear as they compete for the title of America’s #1 Champion Gogo Superstar Star – and season two is offering a refreshingly diverse array of contestants.

RuPaul’s Drag Race and its ever increasing number of international spin-offs probably remains the show people most associate with queer reality TV – but things are changing, and fast.

Sew Fierce has showcased the talent of drag designers, highlighting the often unseen seamstresses of the industry. Elsewhere, Netflix’s chaotic dating show The Ultimatum: Queer Love gave a group of queer women the opportunity to prove they can be every bit as messy as their straight counterparts.

Throw Queer Eye, I Kissed a Boy and Love Allways into the mix and it’s clear that queer reality TV is moving beyond just the Drag Race machine to explore different facets of the community. But there’s one show in particular that’s catapulting all body types onto a very big stage, in very little clothing.

Gogo for the Gold is currently midway through its second season, and it’s the queer show you need to be watching.

In the style of a classic ‘one winner, one eliminated contestant every week’ reality competition, the OutTV original sees 11 gogo boys from across the United States descend upon Hollywood to compete for $10,000 and the title of ‘America’s #1 Champion Gogo Superstar… Star.’

Judged each week by a panel of Gogo experts, including TV host Jonny McGovern as well as adult entertainment aficionados Greg McKeon, Adrian Hart and Teddy Bear, the boys compete in various challenges find out who stays and who go-goes home.

The men of season two comprise one of the most diverse (and sexiest) casts of a reality TV show to date – including dancers of all ethnicities and nationalities, a trans man, a cast member with dwarfism and a plus-sized Ecuadorian king.

The full cast list is as follows: Ace Wild, Gabe the Babe, Jkab, Johnny Moon, Johnny Cakez, Judas King, King Dwarf, Kirby LaBrea, Làszlò Major, Mochila and Peter Apollo.

There’s also a 12th contestant – Jake Nicola – but to find out why he’s not included in any official cast roundups, you’ll have to watch the show.

So far, challenges on Gogo for the Gold season two have included dancing on stripper pole and tiny gogo box in six-inch heels and group numbers, with contestants judged on nothing but their ability to entertain.

Ahead of the season, host Jonny McGovern (best known for chatting to the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race and beyond on web series Hey Qween), shared a statement expressing his excitement.

“I’m thrilled to bring back Gogo for the Gold for a bigger and even sexier season two,” McGovern said.

“These gogos are bringing talent, looks, and tons of personality and style, not to mention a whole lot of drama! We’re crowning America’s #1 Champion GoGo Superstar Star and the competition is hotter than ever!”

Gogo for the Gold airs every Wednesday on OutTV.com. The series is available internationally on Apple TV.