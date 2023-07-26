Drag Race legend Yvie Oddly has announced their marriage, bringing a joyous response from fans and fellow queens.

Following the recent nuptials of Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and musician G Flip, Booksmart‘s Beanie Feldstein and producer Bonnie Chance-Roberts, and The White Lotus‘ Lukas Gage and hair stylist Chris Appleton, outspoken season 11 winner and All Stars 7 contestant Oddly is the latest LGBTQ+ star to sashay down the aisle.

In an Instagram post on Monday (24 July), the drag artist shared a carousel of photos with their 1.2 million followers from the intimate wedding in New York.

“Last week I got married to some guy I met on Grindr…” she wrote in her caption.

“Now, I have a lot of strong opinions about the institution of marriage but you can hear all about those on my Strange Love tour… For now, I’ll just say that I love Doug Illsley and I’m so happy to be his hersband.”

The main photo shows the two of them kissing in their wedding outfits, with Oddly dressed in a black and yellow skirt, and Doug sporting an eye-catching floral jacket.

Oddly also shared a clip from their courthouse wedding, alongside an image of a friend facetiming in for the special day, a video of the couple walking in their wedding outfits and a filtered image of the pair of them in bed afterwards.

Although Illsley has a private Instagram account, he did briefly make a public appearance to comment underneath Oddly’s post. “Love u 4ever, even when you make us almost late to our own courthouse wedding,” he joked.

Illsley was joined in the comments by others congratulating the happy couple. Jinkx Monsoon, Shea Couleé, Monét X Change, Brooke Lynn Hytes and Drag Race judge Michelle Visage all shared their joy at the news.

“When you know, you know, doesn’t matter where you met him. Super happy for you both,” Puerto Rican drag queen Nina Flowers wrote.

Mean Girls star Daniel Franzese said: “Yay! Praying for happiness for ever.”

Yvie Oddly has tied the knot. (Getty)

Since rising to acclaim after their Drag Race victory in 2019, Oddly has gone from strength to strength. They released the album Drag Trap in 2020 and will head off on their debut show Strange Love, which promises to be “chocked full of outrageous comedy, insane musical numbers and gratuitous nipple play”, later this year.

Among the wins, however, there have also been challenges. In July 2022, while competing in the All Stars 7 semi-final, Oddly spoke about their ongoing struggle with the genetic disorder, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

Then, earlier this year, in a damning Twitter thread, they accused Drag Race producers of being “the greediest, most-calculating, capitalist culture thieves” who take advantage of the competing queens.

You can buy tickets for Strange Love here.