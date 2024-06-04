All Stars 9‘s Gottmik has responded to right-wing US journalist Megyn Kelly after she mocked the former’s recent top surgery runway look.

As far as memorable drag looks go, it’s fair to say that Gottmik, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13, has had her fair share.

On her original run in 2021, the queen – the first trans man to compete on the franchise’s flagship show – served Hellraiser realness as Pinhead, proudly showed off her top surgery scars in a (very) little black dress look and won the bag ball with a werk-room-designed outfit.

Three years later, on All Stars 9, Gottmik is fully coming for the title of runway killer, and nowhere more so than in her Tail and Two Titties look, which proudly featured a jet black ponytail, rhinestoned appliqué top surgery scars and two diamanté breasts in a biohazard bag.

Gottmik’s iconic top surgery look has made bigots cry. (YouTube/RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Top surgery is the process by which the breasts are removed from the body, and is commonly undergone by individuals transitioning from female to male.

The look unsurprisingly sent conservatives into a tailspin, and has now caught the attention of the host of The Megyn Kelly Show host, who called the presentation “disgusting and misogynistic.”

“Some nutcase, who calls herself a trans man, which means ‘fake’,” Kelly told her guests, “decided to go on this drag show with an outfit that had a pair of fake breasts… being cut off of her. This is so disgusting and misogynistic.”

On an Instagram Live last night (3 June ), Gottmik responded, laughing at the comments made by former Fox News host Kelly and guests journalists Emily Jashinsky and Eliana Johnson.

“Swarovski shoutout,” Gottmik said in the video, adding: “Can you handle? I just wanted to come on and show you guys this.”

Gottmik then reposted a recording of the live to her X account, adding: “Happy Pride month [Megyn Kelly]. We are not apologising for sharing our journeys through art… not everyone looks at a Picasso and likes it.

“Sorry gorge next! Trans men to the front!”

Happy pride month @megynkelly we are NOT apologizing for sharing our journeys through art 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ Not everyone looks at a Picasso and likes it! sorry gorge NEXT!

Trans men to the front! 🫡🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/q8wcKrMdts — Gottmik (@gottmik) June 4, 2024

Replying to her own post, Gottmik added another retort to the accusation that her top surgery was misogynistic.

“This also has nothing to do with misogyny,” she said. “It is the trans male experience and my own look at my personal experience. Not all art is for everyone but you can interpret it however you choose and that’s your right as a viewer.”

Gottmik, who has formed a very close friendship with co-star Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, has become one of the frontrunners in All Stars 9 after winning both the Snatch Game and the ball challenge for the second time.

She is competing on behalf of Trans Lifeline.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 9 is available to stream on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.