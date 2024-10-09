Was Chappell Roan just accidentally confirmed as a future Drag Race guest judge?

The time has come for the RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants to lip-sync for their lives to some Chappell Roan. Or at least, that’s what appears to have been let slip.

The “Pink Pony Club” singer has continued her pop stardom ascent by wowing an “unprecedented crowd” at the Austin City Limits Festival (ACL Festival) to continue her Midwest Princess Tour.

But the star might have swapped out the stage lights in favour of the Drag Race Werk Room after accidentally being confirmed as a future judge on the series via a magazine interview.

Roan, who is Sasha Colby’s honorary “daughter”, recently appeared in an interview for Rolling Stone, which addressed her meteoric rise to fame and her relationship with her audience given the intense media and fan attention.

In the print edition, shared to Reddit, the outlet appears to have reported that the singer had been a guest judge on the series.

“Roan is not fully settled in here. There are vintage lamps and half-unpacked boxes on the floor,” the outlet wrote about Roan’s new home in Los Angeles, California. “[Which are] sitting near bags of Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup she was gifted after guest judging on RuPaul’s Drag Race yesterday.”

You may like to watch

However, the passage about her Drag Race appearance fails to appear in the online edition. The passage in the online article reads: “Roan is not fully settled in here; vintage lamps and half-unpacked boxes dot the floor. But there are also just enough touches to make it feel like a home…”

PinkNews has contacted a representative of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Rolling Stone Magazine for a comment on the matter.

In the meantime, fans of the series can get their fix with the current season of Drag Race UK. The show has already had its killer list of guest judges confirmed, with the likes of Mabel, Amanda Holden, Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney and AJ Odudu all taking their places on the panel.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer, and Stan.